Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Thai Food prepared with love.
NOODLES
2701 W 47th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2701 W 47th Street
Westwood KS
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Conroy's Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Unforked - Westwood
Come in and enjoy!
Twin City Tavern
Come in and enjoy!