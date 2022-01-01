Go
Toast

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Thai Food prepared with love.

NOODLES

2701 W 47th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN$15.40
Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice
PAD SE EU$14.30
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES$15.40
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
FRIED RICE$12.00
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS$5.50
Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
PAD THAI$15.40
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
CRAB RANGOON (6)$9.00
Hand folded with real crab meat
DUMPLINGS (8)$8.80
Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available
LULU'S ROLLS$5.50
Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce
DRUNKEN NOODLES$15.40
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2701 W 47th Street

Westwood KS

Sunday11:45 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Conroy's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Unforked - Westwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twin City Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston