Go
Toast

LumLum

Come in and enjoy!

404 West 49th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sautéed Brussel sprouts$8.00
KOONG AOB WOONSEN$16.00
KHAO PAD TOM YUM$20.00
mixed seafood fried rice with mushroom, lemongrass and makrut lime leaf
Matcha Lemon Honey$9.00
KOR MOO YANG (grilled pork jowl)$12.00
grilled pork jowl with spicy tamarind sauce
PAD KI MAO$16.00
PADTHAI$16.00
Coke$3.00
Virgin Lychee Mojito$9.00
KHAO POD YANG (grilled corn rib)$9.00
grilled corn rib with Thai style BBQ
See full menu

Location

404 West 49th Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boqueria

No reviews yet

We love it when you call us Big Tapas!

Sicily

No reviews yet

Sicily Osteria is a new neighborhood restaurant inspired by Sicilian cuisine located on NYC’s historic Restaurant Row from New York City Restaurant Group (NYCRG). Having opened over 40 restaurants over the past several decades, they excited to be returning to their Sicilian roots with Sicily Osteria. They have brought on two highly experienced chefs, Asi Maman (Marea, Osteria Morini, M. Wells; NYC) and Heather Pelletier (Osteria Morini, Vaucluse, Chumley’s; NYC) to lead Sicily Osteria’s kitchen.
Their menu features a modern take on classic Sicilian dishes with a focus on Sicilian ingredients,
including sea salt, olive oil, capers, fennel, eggplants, and other indigenous components. Sicily Osteria’s motto “Si Mangia Bene, Si Paga Poco,” comes from their family’s matriarch, and means to “eat well, but spend a little,” bringing both quality and value to the restaurant’s guests.

Cha Pa's Noodles and Grill

No reviews yet

LOCATED IN HELL'S KITCHEN, CHA PA'S INSPIRED BY HIGH-QUALITY, HOME-STYLE VIETNAMESE INGREDIENTS.WE BRING THE BEST OF VIETNAMESE CUISINE TO MANHATTAN

Burger Village ghost kitchen nyc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston