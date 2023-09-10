Smoothies/ Shakes

Build Your Own

$9.95

Dreamland

$11.50

PB & Jelly

$10.95

Strawberry Wonderland

$10.95

Sunny Daze

$10.95

Cold Press Juices

Main Squeeze

$8.95

Fresh pressed orange juice made with love, for you, our 'Main Squeeze'. +Promotes Healthy Immune Function +Rich in Vitamin C Did you know? One 140-gram orange covers 92% of your daily vitamin C needs

Dragonfruit Digest

$9.95

Stay hydrated with our dragon fruit digest! Ingredients: Watermelon, strawberry, guava, dragon fruit, lime, coconut water, chia seeds + Immune boosting + Hydrating nutrients found in water melon, lime and coconut water. + Rich in fiber

Beetberry

$9.95

This restoration drink is jam packed with nutrients to bring your back to life! Ingredients: Beets, blueberries, blackberry, ginger, plum, lemon, pineapple, orange +Lowers blood pressure +Good for heart health +Rich in antioxidants

Ginger Carrot

$9.95

Drink me! I am made of all natural ingredients, cleaned with consciousness and ready to deliver a double shot of preventative care. Ingredients: Orange, peaches, ginger, carrots, apples, bananas +Rich in fiber +Preventative care against cancer +Remedy for heartburn

Popeye Punch

$9.95

The only green drink you'll need to get those guns activated! Ingredients: Celery, cucumber, mango, pineapple, guava, spinach, kale, dandelion, orange +DNA Shield +Support eye health & immune system +Strengthens the heart muscle +Stimulates appetite