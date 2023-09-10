Conscious Intake - Hell's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
CONSCIOUS INGREDIENTS. RICH TASTE. At Conscious Intake, we believe in creating drinks that are not only delicious, but also nourishing for your body. That's why we use only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.
Location
355 West 49th Street, Manhattan, NY 10019
Gallery