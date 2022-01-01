Go
Lynch's Irish Tavern

Comfortable surroundings, fantastic food and Irish good cheer? Tucked away in downtown Port Huron, Lynch's Irish Tavern serves up Irish/American cuisine that is sure to please. Lynch's has an array of fresh homemade appetizers and entrees that will keep you coming back again and again. The folks at Lynch's are always happy to see you and meet your friends. We have entertainment 7 nights a week, with something for everybody, so get your friends and family together and let our family show you a good time. Planning a party? Anything from little kids to big kids, we can accommodate you. Check us out on Facebook or at www.lynchsirishtavern.com. Lynch's Irish Tavern, it's all about family.

FRENCH FRIES

210 Huron Ave. • $$

Avg 4.2 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Irish Nachos$6.49
Crisp potato chips loaded with white cheese, bacon and
scallions, 1 side of sour cream and salsa upon request
Chicken Wing Dinner$11.99
10 fresh chicken wings coated with your choice of our signature sauces and our house made chips.
Tullamore Dew Sauce
Traditional Barbeque
Sweet Garlic Pepper
Buffalo
Reuben Egg Rolls$8.99
Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut
and Swiss wrapped in a won ton then
fried until golden brown
Guinness Shrimp$15.99
1/2 lb of shrimp in a crispy Guinness breading served with sweet potato fries and vegetable of the day.
Full Fish & Chips$15.99
Lightly beer battered cod with a side of our house made chips.
Chicken Wings$8.99
8 fresh chicken wings coated with your
choice of signature sauces.
Sauce choices: Tullamore Dew
BBQ Sauce, Traditional BBQ, Buffalo,
Sweet Garlic Pepper.
Gourmet Mac & Cheese$13.99
Cavattappi pasta mixed with a creamy cheese sauce with warm thick cut bacon, topped with bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and baked.
Reuben$13.99
Thinly sliced corned beef marinated all day, slice of Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut, served on your choice of marbled rye or pretzel roll.
Deep Fried Pickles$7.99
Dill pickle spears covered in batter and
fried. Served with fresh dill sauce.
Cod Bites$9.99
Bite size cod covered in beer batter and
fried, tossed in Cajun seasoning, served
with tartar sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

210 Huron Ave.

Port Huron MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

