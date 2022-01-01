Go
Madame Butterfly

Come on in and enjoy!

110 West Congress Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)

Popular Items

YAKITORI
FILET MIGNON - 7oz$59.95
BIBIMBAP$29.95
MARINATED STEAK, PAN FRIED EGG, RICE, GOCHUJANG SAUCE, MIXED VEGETABLES
FRIED CALAMARI$12.95
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$7.95
STEAMED RICE$2.50
STEAK AND STEW$24.95
TUMERIC, TOMATO PASTE, GARLIC, POTATOE, SWEET ONION, SERVED WITH TOASTED BREAD, GARLIC AIOLI OR RICE
SIDE OF BREAD$6.95
SIDE OF BREAD WITH SEA SALT, GARLIC, AND OLIVE OIL
FRESH SHRIMP ROLL$13.95
MOM'S EGG ROLLS$8.95

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

110 West Congress Street

Savannah GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
