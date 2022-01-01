Magdalena's Restaurant
A casual restaurant with indoor seating available that serves up Salvadoran cuisine.
Location
6367 Livingston Road
Oxon Hill MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
For Catering Orders Please
call 202-888-7446