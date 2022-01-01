Go
Consumer picView gallery

Main Street Cafe & Pub

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1411 Main St

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
PIMENTO CHEESE BACON BURGER
$16.00

Certified Angus beef burger topped with bacon & pimento cheese

Popular
Item pic
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
$15.00

Home - made chicken tenders served with french fries, cole slaw & a honey mustard dipping sauce

Popular
Item pic
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
$13.00

Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole

Popular
Item pic
SALMON SALAD
$16.00

Grilled Salmon served over organic spinach with cashews, cran raisins, mandarin ornages,blue cheese crumbles & bacon served with apple vinaigrette onthe side

Popular
Item pic
BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP
$13.00

SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE

Popular
Item pic
FAJITA COMBO
$18.00

Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.

Popular
Item pic
MAIN STREET CLUB
$13.00

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise . your choice of bread

Popular
Item pic
POT ROAST
$22.00

Slow cooked beef round seasoned and topped with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes & sauteed green beans

Popular
Item pic
CHEF'S STIR FRY
$15.00

Assorted seasonal vegetables, cashews in our own soy based sauce with a hint of sherry served over our wild rice blend | add chicken , shrimp or steak

Popular
Item pic
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts with toasted pistachios and blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Popular

Chicken Sandwiches

Item pic
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, on abrioche roll with bacon,pepperjack cheese, & avocado ranch sauce

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Item pic
PIMENTO CHEESE BACON BURGER
$16.00

Certified Angus beef burger topped with bacon & pimento cheese

Popular

Mac And Cheese

Item pic
Kid Mac & Cheese
$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM

Fish Sandwiches

Item pic
FRIED FISH SANDWICH
$13.00

Hand breaded fillet ,fried to golden brown & served on a toasted hoagie . tartar sauce on the side

Patty Melts

Item pic
MS PATTY MELT
$16.00

Angus beef burger on grilled rye bread with pimento cheese, bacon, grilled onions & a red pepper garlic sauc | | MAIN STREET FAVORITE

Chicken Salad

Item pic
CHICKEN SALAD MELT
$13.00

Homemade chicken salad , white bread, american cheese , bacon & tomato

Item pic
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
$13.00

Grilled or Blackened Chicken in a crispy tortilla bowl over mixed greens tossed in ranch with cheddar cheese,salsa & guacomole

Popular

Philly Cheesesteaks

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef served in a hoagie roll, with peppers, onions, American cheese, and a side of roasted pepper and garlic sauce. Your choice of side dish.

Fajitas

Item pic
FAJITA STEAK
$17.00

Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.

Item pic
FAJITA COMBO
$18.00

Our amazing fajitas made for you to enjoy at home.

Popular
SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL
$17.00

Sauteed shrimp, peppers, and onions over rice, black beans, and lettuce topped with shredded cheddar served with corn tortilla chips

Vegetarian Sandwiches

VEGETARIAN SPICY CAULIFLOWER WRAP
$15.00

CRISPY FRIED CAULIFLOWER, CHIPOTLE TORTILLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO & RED CHILE BISTRO SAUCE

Chicken Tenders

Item pic
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
$15.00

Home - made chicken tenders served with french fries, cole slaw & a honey mustard dipping sauce

Popular
Item pic
Kid Chicken Tenders
$8.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Gyro Wraps

Item pic
GYRO WRAP
$14.00

Our awesome gyro served in pita bread with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onions & cucumber dill sauce

Salmon

Item pic
SALMON SALAD
$16.00

Grilled Salmon served over organic spinach with cashews, cran raisins, mandarin ornages,blue cheese crumbles & bacon served with apple vinaigrette onthe side

Popular
Item pic
SALMON BOWL
$20.00

GRILLED SALMON, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, ARTICHOKE HEARTS,KALAMATA OLIVES,RED BELL PEPPER WITH A FETA CHEESE WHITE WINE SAUCE

Chicken Wraps

Item pic
BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP
$13.00

SUN-DRIED TOMATO TORILLA FILLED WITH PEPEPRJACK CHEESE,LETTUCE, BACON & A CUCUMBER DILL SAUCE

Popular

Reuben

Item pic
REUBEN SANDWICH
$13.00

Locals favorite corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & melted Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread

Greek Salad

Item pic
GREEK SALAD
$13.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & onions served over mixed field greens with grilled Pita | Add Gyro Meat or Chicken

Baked Ziti

BAKED ZITI
$18.00

Ziti pasta mixed with Italian seasoning, ricotta cheese and marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Pies

Item pic
REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE
$6.50

More

Lemonade
$2.99
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
$3.00
sweet tea
$2.99
SIDE CAJUN FRIES
$3.00
SIDE SALAD
$4.00
SIDE FRIES
$3.00
Item pic
FRIED FISH WRAP
$15.00

CRISPY FRIED GROUPER,SUN DRIED TOMATO TORTILLA,BACON,LETTUCE, TOMATO & AVOCADO RANCH SAUCE

Item pic
Kid Hot Dog
$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Item pic
Kid Pasta
$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER.

Item pic
Kid Fried Fish
$8.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Item pic
Kid Fried Shrimp
$8.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Item pic
Kid Grilled Cheese
$7.00

KIDS MEALS FOR CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER , INCLUDES SIDE ITEM.

Item pic
CAFE BURGER
$14.00

Certified Angus Beef hand formed patties , grilled to order, served on a brioch roll. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request

BLT
$10.00
Item pic
FRENCH DIP
$15.00

Slow roasted beef dipped in au jus , served on a hoagie roll

HOT HAM & PEPPER JACK
$14.00
FRIDAY FISH FRY
$18.00

Savory, golden brown, beer battered Cod, fried to perfection, served with french fries and coleslaw.

Item pic
PULLED PORK BOWL
$15.00

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK, BASMATI & BROWN RICE BLEND, COLE SLAW, GUACOMOLE, SWEET BBQ DRIZZLE

Item pic
KEY LIME
$6.00
Item pic
FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
$22.00

Large hand breaded shrimp, fried golden brown served with french fries &Y cole slaw

Item pic
CAULIFLOWER BITES
$10.00

Vegetarian wings, roasted cauliflower seasoned in our secret soices, battered and fried! | Fried & naked, Spicy or Sriracha honey

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1411 Main St, Hilton Head Island SC 29926

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Coconutz Sportz Bar
orange star4.1 • 212
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
The Other Sisters Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13 Harbourside Lane HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
ELA’S On The Water
orange starNo Reviews
1 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Joez
orange star4.3 • 267
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hilton Head Island

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Street Cafe & Pub

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston