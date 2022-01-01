Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.
814 Mainstreet
Hopkins MN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
