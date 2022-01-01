Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Go
Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.

Kids Cheeseburger$5.00
Side
Kids Chicken Strips$5.00
Cheeseburger$9.50
House Salad$6.00
Buff Chix Salad$13.00
Gyro Salad$13.00
Rueben$12.00
Friday Fish & Fried Shrimp Special$13.95
Kids Mac n Cheese$5.00
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

814 Mainstreet

Hopkins MN

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
