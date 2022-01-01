Go
Middle Eastern

Maiwand Kabob - Hanover

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

7698 dorchester blvd ste 206

hanover, MD 21076

Popular Items

Just Kofta Kabob$10.99
Spinach$4.99
Lamb Kabob$14.49
Chickpea Curry$4.99
Tandoori Bread (Naan)$1.89
Pumpkin$4.99
Vegetable Platter$12.99
Chicken Kabob$12.99
Hummus With Bread$5.99
Baklava$4.99
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

