Maman King
Cafe & Bakery
375 Hudson Street
Popular Items
Location
375 Hudson Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
RedFarm
Come in and enjoy!
The Beer Garage - West Village
Come in and enjoy!
Kaña tapas bar
Come in and enjoy!
Little Owl
A West Village gem with a big porkchop and an even bigger heart. Seasonal Mediterranean cuisine by Chef Joey Campanaro.