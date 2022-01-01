Go
Mamma Mia's Hanover

333 Columbia Road

Popular Items

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$8.99
Served with our traditional red sauce
Mussels$13.99
Side Of French Fries$3.99
Large Margarita -White$19.00
Roasted garlic, oil, fresh basil, buffalo mozzarella, and diced tomatoes
Large Cheese$15.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Eggplant Parm Sub$10.99
With our traditional red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti$16.99
Our traditional red sauce, sliced meatball, mozzarella and romano cheese
Large Veggie$16.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Large CBA$17.00
Chicken, Broccoli Alfredo
Large House Special$19.00
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, linguica, mushrooms, peppers and onions
333 Columbia Road

Hanover MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tolson's Tap and Tavern

Brothers Grill

Soundcheck Studios

Cheever Tavern

Welcome to Cheever Tavern, where flavorful, hand-made food and drink, prepared with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, are served in an equally tasteful setting. We’re a contemporary American Tavern situated in historic Norwell Center, with a nod to the past, but a passion for today’s tastes.

