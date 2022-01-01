Tolson's Tap and Tavern 15 Columbia Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Tolson's Tap and Tavern is a Gastropub that aims to build community by providing drinks that bring people together and an atmosphere that is a hub for local entertainment. Our approach to delivering only the finest service to our customers starts and ends with our constant desire to exceed expectations. Come join us to see what we’re all about.
Location
15 Columbia Road, Pembroke, MA 02359
Gallery