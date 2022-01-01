Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tolson's Tap and Tavern 15 Columbia Road

Popular Items

Wings
Cheese Pizza
Giant Pretzel

Starters

Bacon Flight

$12.00

5 delicious thick cut flavored bacon slices - Jamaican Jerk, Sriracha, Maple Brown Sugar, Hot Honey and Chocolate Caramel

Broccoli Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Broccoli & cauliflower florets lightly breaded & fried on a bed of hummus. Drizzled with warm hot honey

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

served with tortilla chips

California Lettuce Cups

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon crumbles, shredded carrots, & cheddar jack cheese w/ a ranch drizzle

Corn Bread

$10.00

fresh baked and served with a side of maple butter

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

buttered and salted, served with house horseradish pub cheese

Nachos

$14.00

Cheddar jack, pineapple pico de gallo, pickled onions, tomatoes, black olives, layered and piled high on house chips and drizzled with a lime crema

Tenders

$15.00

Wings

$15.00

house smoked and fried

Quesadillas

$13.00

Truffle Tots

$14.00

Soups/Salads

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

House Salad

$10.00

Acadian greens, cucumber, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our house Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped egg, avocado, blistered tomatoes and pickled onions

Greek Salad

$13.00

arcadian greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, roasted red peppers and feta cheese, dressed with Greek dressing

Harvest Kale Salad

$16.00

baby kale, green apples, red grapes, roasted squash, crispy parsnips, toasted pecans, and pickled red onions tossed in a maple-poppy seed buttermilk dressing

Fork and Knife

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

A creamy cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and a buttery crispy crumb topping

Sweet Potato Ravioli

$24.00

in a sherry brown butter, and sage pan sauce with swiss chard and parmesan cheese

Fish & Chips

$20.00

beer battered local Cod, served on a bed of crispy fries, served with cole slaw and tartar sauce

Shepards Pie

$18.00

Ground sirloin, savory bourbon gravy, carrots, corn, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes

Picanha Steak

$29.00

Handhelds

Tavern Burger

$15.00

topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a buttered brioche bun

Bryantville Blue Burger

$17.00

Topped with bleu cheese, cajan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a buttered brioche bun

Garden Burger

$15.00

Spinach, a medley of vegetables, craisins, hummus, panko, quinoa and cheddar cheese on a buttered brioche roll

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fresh fried fish atop cole slaw & house made pineapple pico de gallo inside a toasted soft tortilla & drizzled w/ our chipotle aioli

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork with caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese w/ sour cream & salsa on the side

French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

cold roast beef on a toasted baguette, roasted garlic aioli, served with a herbed dipping cheese Add cheese for an upcharge

FRIED Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken served with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choose any of our available house sauces.

GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken served with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Choose any of our available house sauces.

Fish Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

beer battered fried Cod, house slaw, lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato on potato bun

Short Rib Toastie

$18.00

melt in your mouth short rib, caramelized onion, melted smoked gouda, gruyere, and roasted garlic aioli, on sourdough

The Pilgrim

$16.00

turkey, stuffing, housemade cranberry chutney and herbed mayonnaise on sour dough with gravy for dipping

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

house tomato sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella, carmelized onions and grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Fried Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella and red onion

Hot Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

House tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and hot honey drizzle

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Topped with roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, and balsamic glaze.

The Wamp Pizza

$16.00

Sausage, pepper, onion, house tomato sauce and mozzarella

Build Your Own Flatbread

$10.00

Sides

Order Of Fries

$5.00

Order Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Brownie

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Hoodsie Cup

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Hoodsie Cup With Kids Meal

Restaurant info

Tolson's Tap and Tavern is a Gastropub that aims to build community by providing drinks that bring people together and an atmosphere that is a hub for local entertainment. Our approach to delivering only the finest service to our customers starts and ends with our constant desire to exceed expectations. Come join us to see what we’re all about.

15 Columbia Road, Pembroke, MA 02359

