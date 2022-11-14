Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA

804 Plain Street

Marshfield, MA 02050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Old Fashioned Burger
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Philly Cheesesteak Rolls

Starters

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing for dipping

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.99

Roasted chicken in our famous cheese dip with crumbled blue cheese served in a toasted bread bowl with crispy tortilla chips, and celery sticks

Calamari

$13.99

Crispy fried calamari and cherry peppers tossed in Parmesan cheese or Asian glaze, served on a bed of yucca chips

Cask Chili

$6.99+

Fresh ground beef, kidney beans, onion, tomato and our special spice blend, topped with cheddar and jack cheese, served with corn tortilla chips

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Caramelized onions, house-made beef stock and sherry topped with a crostini served in a crock with bubbling Swiss and mozzarella cheese

Fried Cauliflower

$13.99

Crispy cauliflower tossed in honey Sriracha sauce topped with sesame seeds, served with ranch dressing

Hummus

$12.99

House-made hummus served with celery, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and pita

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.99+

One pound of our famous dry rubbed chicken wings with your choice of honey BBQ, sweet chili or Buffalo sauce

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.99

Oven baked pretzel, served with beer cheese, whole grain mustard and Buffalo dips

Loaded Tater Tots

$13.99

Tots topped with beer cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch sauce, pico de gallo, and scallions

Nachos

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar and jack cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, diced tomato and fresh jalapeño, served with guacamole, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99+

A rich, creamy classic chowder with fresh clams and herbs

Onion Rings

$12.99

Beer battered onion rings served with a chipotle ranch dressing

Philly Cheesesteak Rolls

$14.99

Egg rolls with shaved steak, onions, mozzarella cheese and our house blend of spices, topped with a drizzle of chipotle aioli

Southwestern Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled flour tortilla with a three cheese blend and your choice of chicken or fresh avocado with chipotle sauce, served with fresh pico de gallo, black bean and corn salsa

Street Corn Dip

$13.99

Tuna Tartare

$17.99

Fresh tuna, avocado, scallions, sweet sake, sesame seeds, wasabi and pickled ginger served with yucca chips

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.99

Seared sesame seed crusted tuna, served with mixed greens, watermelon, mango, mint, basil, onion, wontons and avocado tossed in orange vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing drizzled with a balsamic glaze topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon -

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, onion, celery, carrots and tomato, tossed in blue cheese dressing and topped with fried wonton strips and crispy Buffalo chicken

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan

California Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, avocado, egg, corn, tomato, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, croutons and cheddar cheese, tossed with buttermilk ranch dressing

Kale Salad

$14.99

Kale, romaine, quinoa, pomegranate, feta cheese, apple and orange wedges with orange vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$17.99

Steak Tip Salad

$19.99

Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cucumber and sliced red onion, tossed with house-made Dijon vinaigrette and topped with marinated steak tips

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing drizzled with a balsamic glaze topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon -

House Smoked BBQ

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$18.99

Slow smoked pork belly cubes that are then braised for hours and tossed in BBQ sauce

BBQ Beef Brisket

$20.99

Slow smoked for eight hours

Barbeque Chicken

$18.99

Mesquite marinated, roasted half chicken, finished on the grill with Cask BBQ sauce

Barbeque Pulled Pork

$18.99

Slow smoked for seven hours, then pulled with Cask BBQ sauce

Tailgate Platter - Pick Two

$25.99

BBQ Beef Brisket, BBQ Chicken, St. Louis Style Ribs, Pork Belly Burnt Ends or Pulled Pork

Tailgate Platter - Pick Three

$30.00

BBQ Beef Brisket, BBQ Chicken, St. Louis Style Ribs, Pork Belly Burnt Ends or Pulled Pork

St. Louis Styles Ribs

$20.99+

Tender falling-off the bone BBQ pork ribs

Entrees

Airline Chicken

$20.99

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Blackened chicken, roasted red peppers, scallions, mushrooms, shallot and garlic sautéed in a Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with penne pasta -

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Thin chicken breast, lightly fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served over linguine

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Crispy fried Harpoon, I.P.A. beer battered haddock served with natural cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.99

Fresh lightly fried haddock, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and julienned Granny Smith apples, topped with spicy chipotle cream sauce, served with seasoned rice, black bean corn salsa and guacamole

Mac 'n Cheese

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta, folded in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan bread crumbs and baked -

Pan Roasted Salmon

$24.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon pan roasted with lemon butter sauce, cherry tomato, sage and basil served with spinach and gnocchi -

Ramen Noodle Bowl

$15.99

Miso based broth with shiitake mushrooms, corn, napa cabbage, ginger, garlic, sriracha sauce, arugula and ramen noodles

Steak Tips

$23.99

Marinated in our own sweet chili sauce, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Stir Fry

$16.99

Onion, napa cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, broccoli and mushroom in our honey soy ginger sauce, served with udon noodles -

Tuna Poke Bowl

$23.99

Seared sesame seed crusted tuna, white rice, avocado, cucumber, carrot slaw, chipotle cream sauce, crispy wonton chips and soy sauce

Turkey Tips

$19.99

Glazed with a sweet bourbon marinade, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day -

Burgers & Sandwiches

Old Fashioned Burger

$14.50

Half pound Angus Beef burger, grilled to your liking

Fenway Burger

$16.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger, topped with applewood smoked bacon, onion strings, and Vermont cheddar cheese

Cask Burger

$17.99

Half pound Angus Beef burger, topped with Pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing and Swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$16.99

House-made with black beans, rice, onion, and mushroom, topped with melted Swiss cheese, avocado and Thousand Island dressing on toasted focaccia bread

Turkey Burger

$16.99

Ground turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with pepper jack cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

House-smoked pulled pork with Cask BBQ sauce, onion strings, and coleslaw on a grilled sesame brioche roll. Served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Crispy Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Foccacia

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast with basil pesto, applewood smoked bacon, herbed cheese spread, tomato, red onion and fresh mozzarella, topped with mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, served on focaccia bread -

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy fried chicken breast with mango slaw and chipotle mayo on a sesame brioche roll

Tuna Melt

$17.99

House-made fresh tuna salad with swiss cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato served on sourdough bread

Smoked Pastrami Reuben

$17.99

House-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye

Lighter Side

Grilled Rosemary Chicken

$18.99

All natural chicken, sustainably raised on family farms, served with roasted sweet potato and steamed broccoli -

Grilled Salmon

$23.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, steamed broccoli and cauliflower rice

Lighter Side Turkey Tips

$19.99

Grilled turkey tips, steamed broccoli and cauliflower rice

Fried Cauliflower Lettuce Tacos

$17.99

Lightly breaded cauliflower and shredded lettuce topped with mango salsa, wrapped in Boston lettuce. Served with quinoa fried rice, guacamole and pico de gallo

Blackened Chicken Lettuce Tacos

$18.99

Blackened chicken breast, mango slaw, topped with chipotle aioli, wrapped in Boston lettuce, served with cauliflower rice, guacamole and pico de gallo -

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$5.99

Black Bean Salsa

$5.99

Broccoli

$5.99

Cauliflower Rice

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Mac 'n Cheese

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Natural Cut Fries

$5.99

Roasted Sweet Potato

$5.99

Sauteed Spinach

$5.99

Seasoned Rice

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Vegetable of the Day

$5.99

White Rice

$5.99

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.99

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.99

Kids Steak Tips

$9.99

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Deep Fried Trinkies

$8.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.99

Oreo Cookie Pie

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Cask (kask) n. A sturdy cylindrical container for storing liquids; a barrel. Flagon (flag’ en) n. A large vessel with a handle, spout, and often a lid, used for holding beer or other liquors.

804 Plain Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

