Osteria Vivo

Food

ANTIPASTI

BREAD

$5.00

BRAISED RABBIT RAVIOLO

$18.00

WAGYU RAVOLO

$23.00

EAST COAST OYSTERS

$3.25Out of stock

BLUEFIN TUNA

$17.00

CHARRED SALMON CAPONATA

$13.00

CREAMY BURRATA

$14.00

PROSCIUTTO SAN DANIELLE

$14.00

JONAH CRAB STUFFED SQUASH BLOSSOM

$19.00

WAGYU BEEF CARPACCIO

$15.00

LOBSTER CORN ARANCINI

$17.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.00

MAMA BURKE'S MEATBALLS

$14.00

STEAMED DUXBURY MUSSELS

$15.00

ROASTED BONE MARROW BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

SNAIL AND POLENTA

$17.00

INSALATA

INSALATA DI GIARDINO

$14.00

INSALATA CESARE

$12.00

INSALATA CAPRESE

$14.00

MANGO PANZANELLA

$16.00

PRIMI

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$29.00

VEAL PARMESAN

$29.00

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$27.00

TUBETTI LUNGO

$28.00

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$29.00

CAMPANELLE AL PESTO DI SICILY

$26.00

SPAGHETTI POMADORO

$25.00

CACIO E PEPE

$26.00

BUCATINI AMATRICIANA PRIMAVERA

$28.00

DAYBOAT SCALLOP AND LINGUINI

$34.00

LOBSTER ARRABBIATA

$39.00

LOBSTER AND OXTAIL BOLOGNESE

$42.00

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$21.00

LARGE PASTA MARINARA

$14.00

LARGE PASTA EVOO GARLIC

$14.00

LARGE PASTA BUTTER

$14.00

SECONDO

HADDOCK SALMORIGLIO

$32.00

BROILED ORGANIC NORWEGIAN SALMON

$29.00Out of stock

CHICKEN AL MATTONE

$29.00

ROAST ROHAN DUCK

$34.00

VEAL MILANESE

$28.00

GRILLED HANGER STEAK

$38.00

GRILLED ANGUS SIRLOIN STEAK

$49.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$28.00

CONTORNO

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$9.00

BROCCOLI RABE

$10.00

RICOTTA GNOCCHI

$8.00

GLAZED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

POLENTA ALIGOT

$8.00

SIDE PASTA BUTTER

$7.00

SIDE PASTA MARINARA

$7.00

SIDE PASTA PLAIN

$7.00

SIDE PASTA EVOO GARLIC

$7.00

KIDS

KID PASTA MARINARA

$9.00

KID PASTA BUTTER

$9.00

KID SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$14.00

CHICKEN CUTLET

$14.00

DOLCE

STRAWBERRY TIRAMISU

$12.00

RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDDING

$10.00

ESPRESSO CANNOLI

$10.00

CANNOLI TRIO

$14.00

PASSION FRUIT CANNOLI

$10.00

PISTACHIO CANNOLI

$10.00

RICOTTA CANNOLI

$10.00

GELATO

$9.00

SORBETTO

$9.00

AFFOGATO

$6.50

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$2.50

BISCOTTI

$6.00

6 CANNOLI TO GO

$22.00

12 CANNOLI TO GO

$40.00

MISC.

Wine Dinner

$125.00

N/A Bev

San Pellegrino

$7.50

Panna

$7.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Blackberry Spritzer

$4.50

IceTea

$3.50

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf espresso

$3.50

Double espresso

$4.40

Double Decaf espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Cappucino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Wine

Rose

GL Rosé de Provence

$13.00

Rosé de Provence BTL

$48.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Osteria Vivo is an Italian restaurant providing an exceptional blend of spirited cooking and gracious hospitality to our neighbors and friends.

Website

Location

254 Church Street, Pembroke, MA 02359

Directions

