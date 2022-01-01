Go
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza serves up Plymouth's BEST Grinders & Pizza. Mancino's Grinders & Pizza is proud of its long tradition of serving the Plymouth community.Locally Owned & Operated

2852 Miller Drive

Popular Items

CHICKEN ALFREDO$11.25
Chicken, & Alfredo Sauce
1/2 MANCINO`S CLUB
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$4.00
Whole is 4-8" Slices
1/2 is 2-8" Slices
1/4 is 1-8" Slice
CALZONE$9.50
Includes Cheese with a choice of Pizza or Alfredo Sauce & up to 3 toppings. Served with a side of Pizza Sauce.
CHEESE PIZZA
Additional Toppings 10"-$1.50 each, 12"-$1.75 each, 16"-$2.25 each
YETTI FRY$7.25
Oven baked crinkle cut fries topped with ranch, shredded 3 cheese blend and bacon.
GARLIC STIX
Our made from scratch dough,cut into strips,baked and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
WHITE PIZZA
Garlic Butter Spread, & Cheese served with a side of Pizza Sauce. Additional Toppings 10"-$1.50 each, 12"-$1.75 each, 16"-$2.25 each
MANCINO`S PRIDE
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pizza Sauce & Cheese
SIDE OF$0.75
Location

2852 Miller Drive

Plymouth IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
