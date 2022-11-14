Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bourbon Street Pizza - Walkerton

review star

No reviews yet

608 Roosevelt Road

Walkerton, IN 46574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Specialty
Famous Breadsticks

Pizza

Build Your Own

$7.99+

Specialty

$8.99+

Appetizers

Famous Breadsticks

$4.99

Cheesebread

$7.99+

3 pc Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$4.99

Wings Traditional

$8.99+

Wings Boneless

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$4.27

1/2 Breadsticks

$2.49

Single Garlic Bread w Cheese

$1.49

Single Garlic Bread

$0.99

Pasta

Pasta Supreme

$8.29

Pasta Carbonera

$8.29

Pasta Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$8.29

Pasta Spicy Alfredo

$8.29

Pasta Plain Jayne

$6.99

Meaty Marinara

$8.29

Sweets

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.99

Cinnisticks

$5.59

1/2 Cinnistick

$4.09

Side Cups

Side of Parmesan

$0.25

Side of Red Pepper Flake

$0.25

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.99

Side of Jalapeno Slices

$0.99

Side of Black Olives

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Taco Sauce

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Cinnamon Sauce

$0.99

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.99Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi 2L

Pepsi 2L

$2.99
Mountain Dew 2L

Mountain Dew 2L

$2.99
Dr. Pepper 2L

Dr. Pepper 2L

$2.99
Cherry Pepsi 2L

Cherry Pepsi 2L

$2.99
Diet Pepsi 2L

Diet Pepsi 2L

$2.99
Sierra Mist 2L

Sierra Mist 2L

$2.99
Orange Crush 2L

Orange Crush 2L

$2.99Out of stock

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Grape Crush

$2.99
Mug Rootbeer 2L

Mug Rootbeer 2L

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

608 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton, IN 46574

Directions

Gallery
Bourbon Street Pizza image
Bourbon Street Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2852 Miller Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
582 N. Oak Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Culver
orange star5.0 • 8
614 E Lake Shore Dr Culver, IN 46511
View restaurantnext
Hall's Kitchen - Pizza and Subs South Bend/IUSB/Riverpark
orange starNo Reviews
902 S Twyckenham Drive South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
Center Stage Pizza
orange star4.7 • 82
428 Lincoln Way W South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Walkerton
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston