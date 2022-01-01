Go
Manditos Round Top

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

102 Washington St

Round Top, TX 78954

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Quesadillas$12.99
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Crispy Tacos$13.99
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Mandito's 'World Famous' Burttio Bowl$14.99
Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips
Cheese Enchiladas$13.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili gravy sauce and cheddar cheese
Nachos$13.99
Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Chili Con Queso - Small$6.99
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato
Guacamole - Small$7.99
Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice
Side of Flour Tortillas$1.75
Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of verde or ranchero sauce
Tres Hombres Enchiladas$14.99
One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy, one chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde and one ground beef enchilada topped with chili con queso
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

102 Washington St, Round Top TX 78954

