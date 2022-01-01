Go
Consumer picView gallery

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

102 Buck Road

Holland, PA 18966

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

102 Buck Road, Holland PA 18966

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
orange star4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - Southampton
orange star4.1 • 112
26 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Pallante's Italian Deli
orange star4.5 • 71
130 Almshouse Rd Richboro, PA 18954
View restaurantnext
Palz Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1902 County Line Rd Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
2822 Street Road Bensalem, PA 19020
View restaurantnext
Lali Restaurant - 744 RED LION
orange star3.5 • 7
744 RED LION PHILADELPHIA, PA 19115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Holland

The Iron Oven - 1134 Street Road
orange star4.4 • 2,635
1134 Street Road Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
orange star4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - Southampton
orange star4.1 • 112
26 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Holland

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston