Marie Callender’s

Dining room now open come in and enjoy!

530 N. Stephanie Street

Popular Items

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Chocolate Cream Pie$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl$7.99
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Chocolate Satin Pie$18.49
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Apple Pie$14.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
