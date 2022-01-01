Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
641 Main Street South • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
641 Main Street South
Woodbury CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Woodbury Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Hudson Cafe & Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Southbury Seafood Market
Southbury Seafood Market is your neighborhood, family owned and operated, fish market & take-out kitchen, offering exceptional quality, flavor and value to its customers!
Vyne Restaurant & Bar
American cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Enjoy our fine dining room, our exclusive bar, or the gorgeous patio by the waterfalls! With a classic yet inventive menu, Vyne’s recipes are receiving accolades and winning fans. Visit us, and taste for yourself!