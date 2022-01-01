Go
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

641 Main Street South • $$

Avg 4.4 (1539 reviews)

Popular Items

Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions,Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole,Truffle Aioli
Ahi Tuna Poke*$25.00
Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce,
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Grana Padano
Cheese, Roasted Garlic-Herb Croutons,
Caesar Dressing
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.00
MP Burger$16.00
Prime House Blend; Lettuce, Tomato,
Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar,
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
Kobe Burger$18.00
Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms,
Aged Provolone Cheese, Black Truffle Aioli,
Toasted Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Greens, Snap Peas, Asparagus, Cucumber, Radish, Crushed Hazelnuts, VT Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts,
Honey-Balsamic Reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

641 Main Street South

Woodbury CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

