2664 Farm to Market Road 407
Bartonville, TX 76226
Menu
Popular Items
Smoked, Deep Fried, Jalapeno ranch, ranch or blue cheese for dipping. Dry rub or Marty B's style
Signature queso, brisket, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, BBQ sauce
Our salad mix, grilled chicken breast, corn, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, cheese, fresh jalapenos, avocado, tortilla strips. Served with jalapeno ranch
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, American cheese and thick cut bacon. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Choice of meat, topped with red cabbage slaw and smoked jalapenos, smokey chipotle. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives, with your choice of smoked meat
Three Juicy RedBird chicken tenders. Served with fries
Lunch Menu
Stuffed with smoked chicken, three cheeses and green chili. Served with rice and charro beans
Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with two Sides
Sweet Corn griddle cakes topped with chicken tenders, drizzled with honey mustard dressing, Valentina hot sauce and cinnamon butter. Served with green chile mac & Cheese
Topped with choice of smoked meat, mexican crema, sweet bbq sauce and cilantro
Choice of taco or tamale cake with a homemade side. Chips and salsa
Thick cut smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard dressing. Served with fries
Rice, Charro Beans, queso, roasted corn, BBQ sauce, Mexican crema, torilla strips, cilantro
Smoked 44 Farms Sirloin topped with caramelized sweet onions, roasted garlic horseradish sauce and smoked gouda cheese
Fresh ground turkey breast, spring mix, tomotoes, red onion, smoked gouda, bacon and spicy plum mayo.
Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.
Salmon, shredded red cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle sauce, cojita cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and charro beans
Same great ingredients with smaller chicken portion instead of Brisket.
Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and topped with white gravy
Topped with pickles, fresh red cabbage slaw. Served with fries
Topped with green chile cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, fresh jalapenos. Served with rice and charro beans
Sweet BBQ sauce, mixed cheese, mexican crema, choice of smoked meat, red onions and cilantro. Side of jalapeno ranch
Fried Sandwich with a tiger sauce. Served with fries
Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and topped with white gravy
Starters
20 of our smoked and deep fried wings
House made salsa, and jalapeno ranch. Served with tortilla chips
Choice of smoked meat, queso, Mexican Crema, cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of pico de gallo
Great way to sample our smoked and stuffed jalapenos, or add as a side to your meal
Four large peppers stuffed with smoked meats and wrapped in bacon. BBQ sauce
Topped with shredded cheese, bacon and chives. Add smoked meat for $3.99
Brisket and pork, croutons, cheese, garlic, onions, BBQ sauce, jalapeno ranch, chives, cilantro
Served with tortilla chips
Salads
Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and fresh italian cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast
House salad topped with tomatoes, red onion, cheese, and egg. Topped with smoked brisket. Served with jalapeno ranch
Our lettuce mix, chicken tenders, pico de gallo, corn, bacon, cheese. Drizzled with BBQ sauce and homemade ranch dressing
Spring mix, grilled chicken, strawberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Burgers Sandwiches
Ground steak, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion. Served on Sweet Sourdough Bun
Tex Mex
Smoked brisket, grilled onions & poblano strips, sweet bbq sauce, smokey chipotle sauce, cilantro, queso fresco, Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Pulled pork, cojita cheese, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, smokey chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Two homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Full pound of meat. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
Full pound of Beef. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
Sweet corn griddle cakes topped with meat, house made slaw and smokey chipotle, Served with charro beans and chips
Choice of Brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, melted cheese, grilled onion and poblano strips. Served with salsa & jalapeno ranch. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Full pound of Chicken. Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with two sides of charro beans
Smoked chicken, pickled onions, smoked jalapenos, queso fresco, cilantro, smoky chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
Served with homemade tortillas and all the fixins. Served with a side of charro beans
BBQ
Served with side salad and one side
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives, with your choice of smoked meat
Bacon-wrapped & smoked brisket poblano meatloaf. Served with green beans and au gratin potatoes.
Topped with choice of smoked meat, mexican crema, sweet bbq sauce and cilantro
Rice, Charro Beans, queso, roasted corn, BBQ sauce, Mexican crema, torilla strips, cilantro
Stuffed with smoked chicken, three cheeses and green chili. Served with rice and charro beans
Seasoned, smoked chicken leg and thigh
Served with a side salad and one side
Steaks Pork Chicken Fish
Dry aged and finished over the chargrill. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Tender and mild. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Chargrilled with Marty B's seasoning. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Cut in house. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Wild Caught. Served with a house or caesar salad and one side
Big, juicy Redbird chicken tenders. Served with red cabbage slaw and fries
Sides
Great to make your own bbq sliders with.
Great to make your own BBQ sandwiches with
Sweet Endings
Tradtional chocolate cake topped with chocolate icing and raosted pecans. Served with Blue Bell ice cream
Makes two smores sandwiches. Need your own fire to toast the marshmellows
Served with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream
A Classic, Topped with cream cheese frosting
Kids Meals
Two homemade tortilla filled with cheese. Add a meat for a bigger meal
Hearty bowl of elbow pasta and our homemade cheese sauce. No side with this one
1/4 lb ground steak burger. Served with fries
Add some brisket for a tasty sandwich. Served with fries
All beef hot dog. served with fries
Three Juicy RedBird chicken tenders. Served with fries
Half a grilled chicken breast, Served with one side
NA Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
