Masala Mastee
Our restaurant concept is just that, we bring you delicious food and drinks as if you were on a vibrant Street's of India served by our Walas. Here at Masala Mastee we offer an authentic taste of India with our unique street food selection and mouth-watering menu of dishes that we encourage you to share – as we do in India."
107 NORTH MAIN STREET
Popular Items
Location
107 NORTH MAIN STREET
DAVIDSON NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Summit Coffee Co.
Find your Summit!
Mandolino's Artisan Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
FlatIron NC
Come in and enjoy!
Mestizo
We are offering Curbside pick up and delivery to surrounding areas , tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more...