Masala Mastee

Our restaurant concept is just that, we bring you delicious food and drinks as if you were on a vibrant Street's of India served by our Walas. Here at Masala Mastee we offer an authentic taste of India with our unique street food selection and mouth-watering menu of dishes that we encourage you to share – as we do in India."

107 NORTH MAIN STREET

Popular Items

RAILWAY STATION CURRY$13.99
Lamb or Chicken curry cooked with or without Ginger & Garlic
GULAB JAMUN (D) (N)$3.95
CHILLI CHICKEN$14.99
Moreish Keralan spiced chicken morsels or shrimp.
SAAG PANEER (V) (GF) (D) (Lunch)$11.99
Spinach cooked with paneer cubes
CHANNA MASALA (VE) (GF) (Lunch)$9.99
Chickpeas braised in onion gravy, a very popular street dish
CHICKEN TIKKA KEBAB (D)$14.99
TANDOORI CHICKEN (D) (Lunch)$12.99
GOBI MANCHURIAN (V) (Lunch)$10.99
Cauliflower sautéed with soy and garlic glaze
KREAMY KORMA (N) (D) (Lunch)$10.99
Succulent chicken or lamb or shrimp pieces delicately flavored in an almond and cashew cream sauce
MASTEE MASALA (N) (D) (GF) (Lunch)$10.99
107 NORTH MAIN STREET

DAVIDSON NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
