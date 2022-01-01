Go
At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef and more.
We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). MasFajitas started over 23 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.
They opened the first MasFajitas location in Caldwell in 1997. Times have come and gone, Caldwell is the town's favorite place to go and its expansion took place to accommodate the increase in business. We now have six locations in central Texas; Caldwell, Taylor, Round Rock, Georgetown, Killeen and Bryan/College Station. One thing has remained consistent during these decades of hard work, their passion for fresh and flavorful food everyday!

2297 Earl Rudder Fwy S • $$

Avg 3.7 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Dip$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Jumbo Rita$8.99
Chips & Salsa
Fajita Buffet For up to 50 People$14.49
**This price is per person.** Please choose the quantity of guests after you make all your selections before checkout.
Our fajitas are the most popular catered item. The buffet includes fajita beef, chicken fajita or combination of the two. Served on top of freshly prepared peppers and onions along side our homemade rice and your choice of beans. Cold sides available are your choice of 3 of the following items, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese, and pico. Choose from fresh flour, corn, or mixed tortillas to serve with the fajitas. Our corn chips and fresh tomato salsa will accompany the buffet.
Plasticware available upon request. Chafing Kits are available for purchase online.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Combo Beef & Chicken Fajitas for 2$27.99
Beef Fajitas for 1$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

College Station TX

Sunday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
