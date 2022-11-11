Gogh Gogh Coffee Company imageView gallery

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company

449 Reviews

$

4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100

Suite 100

College Station, TX 77845

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Iced Vin Cinnamon
Italian Panini

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Artist Revival

$3.25+

Bulletproof

$4.75+

Box of coffee

$18.99

Ice/water

$0.25

Pour Over

$4.75

Drip Refill

$1.50

Drip Refill

$1.50

Espresso

Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.50+

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Hot Breve

$4.75+

Iced Breve

$5.25+

Hot Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Hot White Mocha

$4.50+

Iced White Mocha

$5.25+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

cappuccino

$3.50+

Frappe

$5.50+

Macchiato

$3.50

Cold Brew

Small Cold Brew

$4.50

Medium Cold Brew

$5.00

Large Cold Brew

$5.50

Signature Drinks

Hot Vin Cinnamon

$4.75+

White mocha, Vanilla, Cinnamon.

Iced Vin Cinnamon

$5.25+

White mocha, Vanilla, Cinnamon.

Hot Blossom

$4.75+

Iced Blossom

$5.25+

Hot Starry Night

$4.75+

Iced Starry Night

$5.25+

Hot Cafe at Midnight

$4.75+

Iced Cafe at Midnight

$5.25+

Lowe on the Gogh

$5.00+

Signature Flight

$8.75

Hot Pumpkin Pie latte

$5.50+

Iced Pumpkin Pie latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Spice affagato

$4.75

Tea

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.75

Pumpkin Patch London Fog

$5.00

Hot pumpkin chai latte

$5.75+

Iced pumpkin chai latte

$6.25+

Not Coffee

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Italian Soda

$3.75+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Topo Chico

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Cup/Ice/Water

$0.25

Sticker

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Catering

5 gallon cambro

$120.00Out of stock

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$15.00Out of stock

Muffin brownie cookie stuff

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Apple Cin Pecan Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin

$3.50

Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Cinn Toast Crunch

$3.50

Brownie

$3.25

Cookie

$1.50

Bobo Bar

$3.75

Quest Bar

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$3.25

Lenny & Larry Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal

$3.75

Vin-cinnamon roll

$3.50

Choc Croissant

$3.75

Soft pretzel

$3.75

Apple Fritters

$3.50

No cow bar

$3.75

L&l Bars

$3.25

Mini Pies

$2.50

Cake Pop

$2.00

Breakfast sand

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Egg, Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Croissant

$3.25

Zeitman's Bagel

$3.25

Lunch panini

Italian Panini

$9.00

Caprese Panini

$9.00

Turkey Bacon Panini

$9.00

Ham And Cheese Panini

$9.00

Ultimate Bacon grilled cheese

$9.00

Bacon, three cheeses and garlic pesto on panini bread.

Gluten free stuff

Muffin cup

$3.50

Polite

Guatemala single origin 12oz beans

$15.00

Ethiopia single origin 12oz whole bean

$16.00

Pie in the sky blend 12oz whole bean

$16.00

Friends and family blend 12oz whole bean

$15.00

Papa new guinea single origin 12oz whole bean

$15.00

Polite Fiesta

$15.00

Brownie Points

$16.00

Avoca

Avoca Whole Bean 12oz Coffee

$15.50

Gogh Gogh Coffee Roasters

16oz Whole Bean

Lotus OG flavors

Maroon Ox (just white)

$4.50+

Sweet tart (purp/pink)

$4.50+

Sour gummy (blue/pink)

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100, Suite 100, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

