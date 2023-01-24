Restaurant header imageView gallery

1860 Italia

review star

No reviews yet

1295 Arrington Rd

College Station, TX 77845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mezza

House Made Bread

$4.00

House Made Bruschetta

$10.00

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.00

Calamari Fritta

$15.00

Pepperoni Fondue

$15.00

Mussels

$17.00

Black Truffle and Three Cheese Sacchetti

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Small Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$38.00

Calabrian Crab Cake App

$19.00

Ron Rio

$10.00

White Sambuca

$12.00

Zucca Frita

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Cioppino

$28.00

Pizza

The Tommy Gun

$23.00

The Wise Guy

$21.00

The Luz Rustica

$18.00

Pedro Patron

$21.00

Spicy Pepperoni Basil

$18.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Pepproni Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Zuppa E Insalata

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Seasonal Tomato Caprese

$13.00

1860 Chopped

$13.00

Romaine and Kale Caesar

$13.00

The John Harvey

$14.00

Aggiunte Extra

Add Meatball

$5.00

Add Sausage

$5.00

Add Chicken Breast

$10.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Salmon

$15.00

Le Tradizioni

Spaghetti Red Gravy

$12.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Gnocchi with tomato vodka sauce

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Kids Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Spagetti Red Gravy

$9.00

Kids Spagetti Meat Sauce

$9.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.00

Pasta Specifica

Linguine Chicken Pesto

$19.00

Linguine Clams Red

$21.00

Linguine Clams White

$21.00

Linguine Al Nero Di Seppia with Shrimp

$29.00

Lobster Carbonara

$34.00

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$21.00

Beccas Pasta

$28.00

Chicken Carbonara

$24.00

Pesce

Lemon and Herb Salmon

$28.00

Salmon Oscar

$38.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Entrée

$38.00

1860 Carne

Beef Medallions

$38.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Whole Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Ribeye

$45.00

New York Strip

$45.00

Bone In Veal Chop

$44.00

Piccata Style

$12.00

Salimboca Style

$12.00

Parmesan Style

$12.00

Marsala Style

$12.00

Alforno Style

$10.00

Red Drum and Shrimp

$38.00

Oscar Style

$12.00

Pollo

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Vitello

Veal Parmesan

$32.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

Veal Marsala

$32.00

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Tres Torte Al Latte

$10.00

Kid Lemon Tiramisu

$10.00

Adult Orange Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$12.00

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Zucchini

$7.00

Boat Red Gravy

$4.00

Boat Alfredo

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Potato Wedges

$10.00

Family Style

100 Family Style

$100.00

First Course

Main Course

Third Course

$40.00

40 Family Style

$40.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

French Press

$10.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet DR. Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Topochico

$5.00

Pelligrino

$5.00

Rose and Sparkling

Glass Ruffino Prosecco

$5.00

Bottle Ruffino Prosecco

$20.00

Glass Val Doca Sparkling

$11.00

Bottle Val Doca Sparkling

$33.00

Bottle Fleur De Mer Rose

$42.00

Bottle Crystal Sparkling Brut Rose

$68.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut Yellow Lable

$120.00

White Wine

Glass Mia Dolce

$10.00

Bottle Mia Dolce

$30.00

Glass Unshackled

$13.00

Bottle Unshackled

$39.00

Glass Maso Canali

$12.00

Bottle Maso Canali

$36.00

Glass Blanc Du Bois

$10.00

Bottle Blanc Du Bois

$30.00

Glass Chalk hill

$13.00

Bottle Chalk Hill

$39.00

Bottle Waugh Chardonnay

$50.00

Bottle Bien Nacido Estate Chardonnay

$80.00

Bottle Whitehaven

$42.00

Bottle The Arsonist

$42.00

Bottle Farrari Carano

$60.00

Bottle Santa Margarita

$54.00

Bottle Friscobaldi Chardonnay

$45.00

Bottle Flowers

$70.00

Bottle Threshold Viognier

$33.00

Glass Threshold Viognier

$11.00

Red Wine

Glass Aziano

$10.00

Bottle Aziano

$30.00

Bottle Monsanto Chianti

$54.00

Bottle Ruffino Gold

$100.00

Glass Threshold Sangiovese

$12.00

Bottle Threshold Sangiovese

$36.00

Bottle LVL 5

$45.00

Bottle Pillars of Hercules

$40.00

Bottle Pure Paso

$48.00

Killer Drop

$55.00

Bottle Bodegas Manzanos Blend

$60.00

Glass Dogliotti Barbera

$12.00

Bottle Dogliotti Barbera

$36.00

1864 Castillo Syrah

$40.00

Bottle Waugh Zinfandel

$63.00

Bottle Friendship

$100.00

Glass Freakshow

$10.00

Glass Ely Cab

$10.00

Bottle Ely Cab

$30.00

Bottle Simi

$54.00

Bottle 704

$75.00

Bottle Levithan

$80.00

Bottle My Favorite Neighbor

$85.00

Bottle Le Cerf

$90.00

Bottle Bin 407

$100.00

Bottle The Leap

$110.00

Bottle Faust

$120.00

Bottle Mouton Cadet Boreaux

$42.00

Glass Rodney Strong

$12.00

Bottle Rodney Strong

$36.00

Bottle Willamette

$48.00

Bottle Davis Bynum

$54.00

Bottle Waugh Pinot

$84.00

Glass Colores

$10.00

Bottle Colores

$30.00

Bottle Septima

$36.00

Glass Josh Merlot

$10.00

Bottle Josh Merlot

$30.00

Bottle Patromony

$450.00

Bottle Mercury Head

$290.00

Bottle Josh Merlot

$54.00

Glass LVL 5

$15.00

Freakshow Carafe

$40.00

Caymus Bottle

$140.00

L'ECuyer Pomeral

$120.00

CH Clarke Rothschild

$100.00

Dessert Wine

Taylor Fladgate 10 - 3 ozpour

$12.00

Dows Fine Tawny Port - 3 oz pour

$12.00

Inniskillian Cab Franc

$120.00

Inniskillian Riesling

$110.00

Inniskillian Gold

$100.00

Inniskillian Vidal

$90.00

Ruthergien Muscat

$40.00

Tom Eddy

$150.00

Cocktails

Blueberry Basil Gimlet

$14.00

Cello - Sprtizer

$14.00

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Aperol Spritzer

$12.00

Vip Cocktail

$15.00

Maria Pickford

$15.00

Rum Flip

$15.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch Sour

$14.00

The Spicy Italian

$14.00

The House Old Fashioned

$15.00

Pink Cadillac Deville

$16.00

Cucumber Martini

$16.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00

Italian Snap Stallion

$16.00

Cioccolato Martini

$16.00

Refresher

$12.00

Martini

$16.00

Negroni

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

French 75

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Sangria

$14.00

Regular Margarita

$12.00

Carajillio

$14.00

Cosmopolitian

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Boulevard

$15.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Paloma

$12.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Cello

$12.00

Spirits

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Weller 12

$18.00

Weller 107

$16.00

Weller Special

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve

$14.00

Jefferson Ocean

$18.00

512 Tequilla

$10.00

Dripping Spring Gin

$10.00

Smironff Vanilla

$10.00

Snap Vodka

$10.00

TX Ranger

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Glennfiddich 12

$14.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Jack Sinatra

$80.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10

$16.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Thomas Handy

$70.00

Bookers

$20.00

Little Bookers

$25.00

Stagg JR

$50.00

Lagulvin 16

$20.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Macallen 12yr Sherry Cask

$35.00

Bombay

$10.00

Old Forester 86

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rumple

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Dissarono

$10.00

Mr. Black Cold Brew

$12.00

Kahula

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Monkey Gin

$14.00

Highwest Double Rye

$18.00

Highwest Bourbon

$16.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Hine

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand

$14.00

Tesseron

$18.00

Ron Zacappa 23

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Plantation Rum

$10.00

Tangueray

$10.00

Bayou White Rum

$10.00

Bayou Spiced Rum

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.00

Liquor 43

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Flor de Canva

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Susto Mezcal

$12.00

Calirosa Extra Anejo

$16.00

Barenjager

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$12.00

Rebecca Creek

$12.00

Piggy Back

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10

$16.00

Buleit Rye

$10.00

Buleit Burbon

$10.00

Seer Sucker

$10.00

Johnny Black

$12.00

Johnny Blue

$45.00

Balvenie 12 Double Wood

$16.00

Balvenie Single Barrel

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Michters Burbon

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Howler Head

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Casa Migos Repo

$16.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Cincoro Blanco

$28.00

Cincoro Repo

$28.00

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Mijente Blanco

$14.00

Mijente Repo

$16.00

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul Repo

$24.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Blantons

$25.00

Beer

Bottle Budlight

$4.75

Bottle Coors

$4.75

Bottle Dos XX

$5.75

Bottle Shiner

$5.75

Bottle Ultra

$5.75

Bottle Miller

$4.75

Bottle Heinkin Zero

$4.75

Draft Coors

$4.75

Draft Miller

$4.75

Draft Big Wave

$5.75

Draft Peroni

$5.75

Draft Dos XX

$5.75

Draft Yuengling

$5.75

Catering Desserts

Whole Cheesecake

$72.00

Whole Tres Leche

$40.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$44.00

Catering Apps

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus Dozen

$36.00

1/2 Pan Bread

$16.00

Full Pan Bread

$32.00

1/2 Pan Bruschetta

$36.00

Full Pan Bruschetta

$72.00

Bruschetta Crostinis Dozen

$48.00

Bruschetta Crostinis two Dozen

$96.00

Mini Crab Cakes Per Dozen

$40.00

Mini Meatballs Per Dozen

$56.00

1/2 Pan Caesar

$39.00

Full Pan Caesar

$78.00

1/2 Pan Chopped

$39.00

Full Pan Chopped

$78.00

1/2 Pan John Harvey

$42.00

Full Pan John Harvey

$84.00

Catering Entrees

1//2 Pan Spaghetti

$48.00

Full Pan Spaghetti

$96.00

1/2 Pan Fettuccini Alfredo

$68.00

Full Pan Fettuccni Alfredo

$136.00

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$76.00

Full Pan Lasgna

$152.00

1/2 Pan Baked Ziti

$64.00

Full Pan Baked Ziti

$128.00

1/2 Pan Cheese Ravioli

$68.00

Full Pan Cheese RAvioli

$136.00

1/2 Pan Gnocchi

$68.00

Full Pan Gnocchi

$136.00

1./2 Pan Lobster Carb

$136.00

Full Pan Lobster Carb

$272.00

1/2 Pan Mushroom Ravioli

$112.00

Full Pan Mushroom Ravioli

$224.00

1/2 Salmon L&H

$112.00

FUll Pan Salmon L&H

$224.00

1/2 Pan Chicken

$96.00

Full Pan Chicken

$192.00

1/2 Pan Veal

$128.00

Full Pan Veal

$224.00

Specials

Horseradish Salmon with Crab

$32.00

New York Strip Special

$48.00Out of stock

Wild King Salmon Horseradish Crab Crusted

$40.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Buffalo Ragu

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bryan College Station Italian restaurant. Dine in or take out our oven fired pizza’s or other items from our farm fresh menu.

Website

Location

1295 Arrington Rd, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Petit Cochon - 4344 Texas 6 Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
4344 Highway 6 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Harvest Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
910 William D. Fitch Pkwy College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Solid Grounds Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
4201 State Hwy 6 S College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Rx Pizza - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Casa Do Brasil - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston