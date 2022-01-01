Go
Maui Tacos - Napili Plaza

5095 Napilihau Street

Popular Items

FISH TACOS COMBO$16.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
Maui Tacos COMBO$14.95
CORN TORTILLAS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
Maui Style Taco (1)$6.45
CHOICE OF PROTEINS, LETTUCE AND CHEESE
Kids Quesadilla$5.95
FLOUR TORTILLA AND CHEESE/SWEET CHIPS AND A DRINK
Street Tacos (3)$10.45
CHOICE OF PROTEINS, CILANTRO, ONIONS AND LIMES
Grilled Fish Taco (1)$8.25
FISH, CABBAGE, CILANTRO/JALAPENO AIOLI AND PICO
Paia$11.95
RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO AND GUACAMOLE
Crispy Taco (1)$6.25
HARD SHELL, CHOICE OF PROTEINS, LETTUCE AND CHEESE
Hana$14.45
BBQ PORK, RICE, CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO
WikiWiki Shrimp Taco (1)$8.75
SHRIMP, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, MANGO SALSA
5095 Napilihau Street

Lahaina HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
