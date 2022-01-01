Mave's Kitchen
Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
88 Reviews
$$
130 Middlesex Rd
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
130 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough MA 01879
Nearby restaurants
Mami Luz's Cafe
Best of both worlds! Whether you choose to start your morning with a hot espresso, prefer a midday Mimosa or a bloody Mary. Maybe you choose to end the night with a glass of wine or a tasty cocktail! Mami Luz’s is has it all
Woah Nellies
Serving up delicious sides and BBQ. Come in and enjoy!
Mac-N-Choose Tyngsborough
Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!
Sebastians
Come in and enjoy