Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
Craig Padgett has owned and operated Mazerellas Pizza for over twenty years. With the help of his sons, Justin and Sammy, and his brother David; our business has grown much over that time. Every worker we hire becomes a part of this family, leading to most of our employees staying on for several years. When you order from Mazerellas you are not supporting a multi-million dollar chain, but a small family working to make the best pizza possible.
PIZZA
949 S Indiana Ave • $$
949 S Indiana Ave
Sellersburg IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
