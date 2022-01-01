Go
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta

Craig Padgett has owned and operated Mazerellas Pizza for over twenty years. With the help of his sons, Justin and Sammy, and his brother David; our business has grown much over that time. Every worker we hire becomes a part of this family, leading to most of our employees staying on for several years. When you order from Mazerellas you are not supporting a multi-million dollar chain, but a small family working to make the best pizza possible.

PIZZA

949 S Indiana Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)

Popular Items

8" Pizza$6.75
Free Garlic Butter
Limit 2 Per Pizza
Maz Best Breadsticks$4.75
Smothered in butter and parm
Baby Breadsticks$2.50
Bite-size breadsticks
Parmesan Cheese
Medium 12" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Cheese Sticks$5.75
8" Dough covered in garlic butter and mozzarella
Large 14" Cheese Pizza$13.50
Peppercinis
Small 8" Cheese Pizza$5.75
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

949 S Indiana Ave

Sellersburg IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
