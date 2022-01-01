Meat U Anywhere BBQ

PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR

No reviews yet

Mediterranean and European restaurant located in historic downtown Grapevine, TX, Piaf is French for the charming sparrow who sings with passion for the friends he's met around the world. Sister restaurant in Grapevine to Main Streets’ Chez Fabien, we have created Piaf out of our love for the Grapevine community and a passion for unrivaled fare from around the world. We invite you into our kitchen for a drink, a delicious entree, a story, and good company.

