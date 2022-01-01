Mega Diner
American Comfort food and Authentic Chilean Food all in one place serving the Las Vegas and Henderson Area
EMPANADAS
750 S Boulder Highway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
750 S Boulder Highway
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Biscuits & Bourbon
New-American restaurant featuring bbq-centric menu with shareable plates and comfort fare.
Water Street Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Mojave Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Chinitas
Come in and enjoy!