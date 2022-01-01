Go
Toast

Mega Diner

American Comfort food and Authentic Chilean Food all in one place serving the Las Vegas and Henderson Area

EMPANADAS

750 S Boulder Highway • $$

Avg 4.1 (32 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

750 S Boulder Highway

Henderson NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Biscuits & Bourbon

No reviews yet

New-American restaurant featuring bbq-centric menu with shareable plates and comfort fare.

Water Street Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mojave Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chinitas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston