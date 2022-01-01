Melinda's Pub
Craft beer, delicious food, and fun times!
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
6906 west 111th street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6906 west 111th street
Worth IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Franklins Public House & Pie Company
Franklins Public House is an American, family-friendly Gastropub incorporating a balanced blend of delicious fresh and scratch made food with a classic American pub atmosphere
Jenny's Steak House
Come in and enjoy! Your neighborhood place for good food and friendly folks!
Peppo's Subs
Great Sub Sandwiches since 1976!
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers