Melinda's Pub

Craft beer, delicious food, and fun times!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

6906 west 111th street • $$

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6906 west 111th street

Worth IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

