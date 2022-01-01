Square Celt Ale House & Grill
- Full Menu, Family Meals + Cocktails To Go!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
39 Orland Square Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
39 Orland Square Drive
Orland Park IL
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cant Believe It's Not Meat
Come in and enjoy!
Vegan T'ease
Come on in and enjoy!
Stan's Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Byrds Hot Chicken Orland Park Mall
Come in and enjoy!