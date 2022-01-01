Go
Toast

Square Celt Ale House & Grill

- Full Menu, Family Meals + Cocktails To Go!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

39 Orland Square Drive • $$

Avg 4.1 (557 reviews)

Popular Items

Ale House Nachos$14.00
Chicken or smoked brisket; beans, cheese sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese, salsa, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and queso fresco. Ideal for sharing.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.00
Boiled potatoes, mashed carrots and parsnips
Mac & Cheese: Elote$15.00
Roasted corn & poblano duo, cotija cheese, lime, butter crumb crust, tajin sprinkle
Charred Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Queso fresco, herbs, almonds, olive oil,
sweet chili
Corned Beef Sandwich$16.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness & cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
Shepherd’s Pie$19.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap$13.00
Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage,
pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce
Fish And Chips$19.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod,
French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon,
malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
Western Sunrise Burger$15.00
Fried egg, thick cut bacon, provolone
Smoked Wings (8)$13.00
Served with carrots and celery
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

39 Orland Square Drive

Orland Park IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cant Believe It's Not Meat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vegan T'ease

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Stan's Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Byrds Hot Chicken Orland Park Mall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston