Memphis Whistle

Serving up prohibition style cocktails, local chef prepared food as well as the Memphis Whistle classics you know and love

2299 Young Avenue

Popular Items

Ginger Ale
Tacos Pulled Pork$8.00
2 Pulled Pork Tacos with spicy purple slaw and cotija cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Sweet or Spicy House Made BBQ Sauce soaked pulled pork on Brioche bun topped with spicy purple slaw
Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Dark Chocolate and Cinnamon Cookie Crust with Creamy Peanut Butter Filling topped with Dark Chocolate Ganache
2299 Young Avenue

Memphis TN

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
