Memphis Whistle
Serving up prohibition style cocktails, local chef prepared food as well as the Memphis Whistle classics you know and love
2299 Young Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2299 Young Avenue
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bain Barbecue & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Come in and enjoy! Pickup inside the Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 S Cooper
Young Avenue Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.