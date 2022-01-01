Go
Pizza Bar South Beach

Known for serving the largest slices in Miami Beach. Also specializing in a variety of boneless and traditional wings, fries, and signature pizza pies.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1627 COLLINS AVE • $$

Avg 3.7 (1325 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Marinara Sauce
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, garlic knot croutons, shaved parmigiano, reggiano, homemade caesar dressing.
Cheese
Mozzarella
Waffle Fries$4.25
10 Wings$17.50
5 Wings$8.75
Garlic Knots
Choose Dozen or Half Dozen, Optional to add Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Pepp$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Ranch$0.92
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1627 COLLINS AVE

Miami beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

