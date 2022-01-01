Go
Mercurys Coffee Co.

100% Organic Coffee

33378 SE Redmond-Fall City Rd

Popular Items

Birthday Cake - Blended
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Strawberries & Crème- Blended$4.65
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Americano$3.15
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Americano$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
Euphoria
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg$8.75
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg with Jalapeño, Aioli, Pepper Jack on Jalapeño Breakfast Bun
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Location

33378 SE Redmond-Fall City Rd

Fall City WA

Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
