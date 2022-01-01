Go
Mercurys Coffee Co.

8506 122nd Ave NE • $

Avg 4.5 (1160 reviews)

Popular Items

White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Euphoria
Americano$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
Birthday Cake - Blended
Bacon, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Bacon, Egg & Beechers's Flagship with Maple and Mayo on Mercurys House Bun
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8506 122nd Ave NE

Kirkland WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
