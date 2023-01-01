Kirkland cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Kirkland
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Grandma's Kitchen
12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwiches
|$12.99
All sandwiches made with two large scrambled eggs and your choice of cheese.
|The Smoke House ~
|$11.99
Hickory Smoked Ham, Fire Roasted Tomato, Baby Spinach, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
|The Little Piggy ~
|$12.99
Pork Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Tater Tots
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland
|Popular items
|Tropical Tea Creation
|$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
|Blonde Hawaiian
|$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
|Caramel Silk
|$4.35
Our Signature White Chocolate with Salted Caramel