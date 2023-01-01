Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kirkland cafés you'll love

Kirkland restaurants
Must-try cafés in Kirkland

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Grandma's Kitchen

12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwiches$12.99
All sandwiches made with two large scrambled eggs and your choice of cheese.
The Smoke House ~$11.99
Hickory Smoked Ham, Fire Roasted Tomato, Baby Spinach, and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
The Little Piggy ~$12.99
Pork Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Tater Tots
More about Little Grandma's Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland

8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (1160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tropical Tea Creation$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
Blonde Hawaiian$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
Caramel Silk$4.35
Our Signature White Chocolate with Salted Caramel
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland

