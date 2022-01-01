Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

Chocolate Mocha (HOT or ICED)$0.00
67% Cocoa sauce with house blend espresso shots
White Chocolate Mocha (HOT or ICED)$0.00
Premium white chocolate with smooth house blend espresso shotsPremium white chocolate with smooth house blend espresso shots
Chocolate Milk (ICED or HOT)$0.00
67% Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative. Creamy and chocolatey!
Caffeine-Free.
Hot Cocoa
Fairtrade Certified Organic Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or Alternative Milk such as Oat Milk. Creamy and chocolatey!
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Five Stones Coffee Co. - Kirkland

312 Central Way, Kirkland

Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Five Stones Coffee Co. - Kirkland

