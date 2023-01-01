Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic naan in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Garlic Naan
Kirkland restaurants that serve garlic naan
Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
9714 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$6.00
More about Royal India - Kirkland/Juanita Beach
Arth - The Indian Bistro
238 Central Way, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$5.49
Freshly baked tandoor naan infused with garlic, coriander and butter
More about Arth - The Indian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Clams
Chocolate Cake
Cucumber Salad
Crab Fried Rice
Tiramisu
Sliders
Burritos
More near Kirkland to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(761 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.3
(74 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(761 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(506 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(461 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(331 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(284 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston