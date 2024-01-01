Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve vermicelli

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Noodles$2.00
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Item pic

 

Pho Mignon

12557 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
B17. House Special Vermicelli |$16.00
Grilled prawns, grilled pork and egg roll. All dishes served with vermicelli noodles and vegetables are topped with peanuts.
B1. Special Hanoi Style Vermicelli$16.00
Hanoi style grilled pork patties and grilled pork in fish sauce served with vermicelli noodles, mixed pickles and vegetables.
More about Pho Mignon

