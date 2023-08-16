Arth - The Indian Bistro
No reviews yet
238 Central Way
Kirkland, WA 98033
DINE-IN
Veg Small Bites
Pani Puri Shots
Crispy puris filled with blend of spicy mint water, tamarind chutney, and chaat potato filling (Spike with tipsy twist +$3.99) *Vegan on request
Dahi Puri-fect
A delightful Indian street food, comprising crispy puris filled with tangy chutneys, yogurt, and savory toppings.
Tikki Chaat
Golden potato patties, tangy chutneys, yogurt, and a burst of aromatic spices*Vegan on request
Jack Fruit Cutlet
A delightful jackfruit surprise, boasting a crispy exterior and a tender, flavorful core.*Vegan on request
Samosa Chaat Attack
Crispy spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs, zesty chutneys, yogurt, and a medley of spices*Vegan on request
Corn Pops
American corn mashed with pickled jalepenos, mint and house made spices. Served with garlic mayo*Vegan on request
Arth Crunchy Salad
Apple walnut salad, a crisp medley of sweet and nutty goodness, tantalizing the taste buds with each bite.*Vegan on request
Chili Paneer
A zesty and tantalizing fusion, showcasing crispy Indian cottage cheese tossed in a spicy and tangy sauce
Non-Veg Small Bites
Chicken Lollipop
French cut drum stick marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with a zesty dipping sauce
Chilli Chicken
Tender chicken pieces stir-fried with fiery chili peppers, aromatic spices, and a tantalizing blend of Asian flavors
Chicken 65
Crispy and spicy chicken bites, marinated with a perfect blend of aromatic spices and deep-fried to golden perfection *GF on request
Tandoor Se Veg
Tandoor Se Non-Veg
Chicken Malaai Tikka
A succulent and creamy Indian appetizer, marinated in a luscious blend of cream, yogurt, and aromatic spices.*GF on request
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken, flavored with fresh herbs and grilled in clay oven *GF on request
Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast marinated with spices and cooked in clay oven *GF on request
Tandoori Chicken Sizzlers
Chicken marinated with spices and cooked in clay oven *GF on request
Tandoori Pompano
The whole pompano fish marinated in aromatic spices, cooked to perfection in a traditional clay oven, and served with mint chutney *GF on request
Tandoori Prawn
Succulent and spiced to perfection, a seafood sensation from the clay oven. *GF on request
Veg Specialities
Butter Paneer
A rich and creamy Indian delight, captivating palates with its luscious tomato-based sauce and tender Indian cottage cheese. *Vegan/GF on request
Palak Paneer
A flavorful Indian favorite, combining velvety spinach with soft indian cottage cheese for a wholesome and delectable dish. *Vegan/GF on request
Kadhai Paneer
A spicy and aromatic Indian delight, tantalizing taste buds with its sizzling blend of Indian cottage cheese and bell peppers. *Vegan/GF on request
Jackfruit Kofta
Tender jackfruit is transformed into delectable vegetarian balls, delicately spiced and simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy *Vegan/GF on request
Dal Makhani
A creamy and indulgent black lentil dish, slow-cooked to perfection with butter and aromatic spices. *GF on request
Dal Tadka
A comforting and flavorful yellow lentil, infused with tempered spices for a delightful taste experience. *Vegan/GF on request
Paharganj ke Chole Bhature - Plain
Aromatic chickpea curry served with fluffy, deep-fried deep-fried leavened bread (bhature) - a match made in foodie heaven! *Vegan on request
Paharganj ke Chole Bhature - Cheese
Aromatic chickpea curry served with fluffy, deep-fried deep-fried leavened bread (Bhature) and stuffed with cheese - a match made in foodie heaven! *Vegan on request
Aloo Bhaji Puri
A classic food combo, featuring spiced potato curry served with crispy and puffy puris for a satisfying treat. *Vegan on request
Aloo Jeera
A simple and savory Indian dish, featuring sautéed potatoes infused with the aromatic flavor of cumin seeds.
Chana Masala
A hearty and flavorful Indian chickpea curry, simmered in a tangy tomato-based sauce with a medley of spices.
Non-Veg Specialities
Butter Chicken
A creamy and savory Indian delicacy, tender tandoori chicken with a rich tomato and buttery gravy. *GF on request
Kadhai Chicken
A tantalizing Indian dish, combining succulent pieces of chicken with a flavorful blend of spices and bell peppers. *GF on request
Coconut Prawn Curry
A tropical delight, blending succulent prawns with creamy coconut milk and aromatic spices for a flavorful coastal feast. *GF on request
Lamb Saag
A delectable Indian curry, uniting tender lamb with vibrant spinach in a harmonious medley of flavors. *GF on request
Lamb Korma
An exquisite Indian dish, featuring tender lamb cooked in a creamy and nutty spiced sauce. *GF on request
Lamb Chops
A succulent and flavorful delicacy, grilled to perfection and seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices. *GF on request
Champaran Meat
Tantalizing blend of tender meat, aromatic spices, and a secret infusion of regional flavors, resulting in a hearty and unforgettable culinary experience inspired by the rich heritage of Champaran *GF on request
Bread/Rice
Biryani - Veg
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with vegetables & enhanced with traditional Indian spices and mint topped with caramelized onions *GF on request
Biryani - Chicken
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with chicken & enhanced with traditional Indian spices and mint topped with caramelized onions *GF on request
Biryani - Mutton
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with mutton & enhanced with traditional Indian spices and mint topped with caramelized onions *GF on request
Jeera Rice
Aromatic long grain Basmati rice, choice with Cumin seeds and coriander *GF on request
Butter Naan
A classic Indian bread freshly baked in our tandoor, the perfect complement to any dish.
Garlic Naan
Freshly baked tandoor naan infused with garlic, coriander and butter
Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread made with whole wheat flour & cooked in clay oven *Vegan on request
Veg (Amritsari) Kulcha
Naan bread stuffed with spicy potato and spices baked in tandoor *Vegan on request
Lamb Keema Kulcha
Succulent pieces of marinated lamb, slow-cooked to perfection, and encased in a soft, buttery kulcha bread.
Raita
A spiced-up version of the classic Indian yogurt side, enhanced with aromatic spices and herbs for an extra burst of flavor.
Sweet Delights
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Dairy Beverages
Kitkat Milk Shake
A creamy blend of vanilla ice cream and chilled milk, generously infused with crushed KitKat bars, topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and KitKat crumbs.
Oreo Milk Shake
Creamy blend of vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo cookies, and a touch of chocolate syrup - a cookie lover's dream!
Strawberry Milk Shake
Creamy blend of fresh strawberries, velvety ice cream, and chilled milk, topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top
Mango Milk Shake
A tropical delight blended with ripe mangoes, creamy milk, and a touch of sweetness.
Chocolate Milk Shake
A velvety blend of rich chocolate ice cream, chilled milk, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Mango Lassi
Refreshing tropical delight blending fresh ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, honey, and a dash of cardamom
Sweet Lassi
Refreshing traditional Indian yogurt drink infused with sweetness, made with yogurt, sugar
Butter Milk/ Chhaachh
A tangy and cooling drink made with fresh buttermilk, blended with spices and garnished with mint leaves
Cold Beverages
Mango Mint
Sweet mango with tart lime topped with mint and soda
Shirley Temple
Grenadine syrup, ginger ale, maraschino cherry
Masala Mojito
Fresh mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, black salt, roasted cumin powder, soda water, crushed ice
Blue Top
Mix of virgin blue lagoon and lemon toped up with sprite.
Virgin Pina Colada
Coconut cream, pineapple juice, ice, pineapple wedge
Apple Juice
Soft drink- Coke, Diet Coke, Zero Coke, Sprite, Fanta
Mexican Coke Bottle
Smart Water Bottle
Lemonades
COCKTAILS & SHOTS
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
A sophisticated blend of vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice, garnished with a twist of orange
Daiquiri
A classic cocktail blending white rum, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup, served in a chilled glass
Indian Hot Toddy
Wrap yourself in a warm embrace of exotic spices and comforting warmth with the Indian Hot Toddy, crafted from a harmonious blend of fragrant chai, soothing honey, zesty lemon, and a generous pour of whiskey
Lemon Drop
A popular alcoholic beverage made with vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup. It is typically served in a chilled sugar-rimmed glass and garnished with a lemon twist.
Long Island Iced Tea
A potent mix of vodka, tequila, rum, gin, triple sec, sour mix, and a splash of cola, garnished with a lemon wedge
Make your own
Unleash your creativity and mix your perfect libation from a wide selection of spirits, mixers, fruits, herbs, and garnishes, tailored to your unique taste preferences.
Margarita
Indulge in the exquisite harmony of top-shelf tequila, premium triple sec, a splash of fresh lime juice, and a touch of elegance
Martini
Classic and sophisticated cocktail made with gin (or vodka) and dry vermouth, garnished with a lemon twist
Mumbai Mule
Immerse yourself in the bustling streets of Mumbai with a zesty Mumbai Mule, blending the lively flavors of vodka, tangy lime, fiery ginger beer, and a dash of aromatic spices
Old Fashioned
Step back in time and embrace the timeless elegance of the Old Fashioned, where the rich complexity of whiskey, a hint of bitters, a touch of sweetness, and a zest of orange combine to create a classic cocktail that stands the test of time
Pome Mojito
A refreshing twist on the classic mojito, blending white rum, pomegranate juice, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, soda water, and a dash of simple syrup
Sharabi Lassi
Intoxicate your senses with the Sharabi Lassi, a seductive fusion of creamy yogurt, aromatic cardamom, luscious mango, and a spirited splash of rum
Sidecar
Traditionally made with cognac, a lighter, fruitier bourbon that's bitter and bright.
Tamarind Margarita
A zesty concoction blending tequila, tamarind paste, triple sec, lime juice, and a salted rim
The Empress - Gimlet
Sip on the regal charm of our Empress Gin Cocktail, a mesmerizing blend of Empress 1908 Gin, citrusy notes, and a hint of botanical infusion, resulting in a refreshing and vibrant libation fit for royalty
Tipsy Lychee
Mix of lychee and vodka with a splash off triple sec topped with a cherry
Whiskey Sour
Savor the perfect harmony of smooth whiskey, zesty citrus, and a touch of sweetness in a single glass, as the Whiskey Sour transports your taste buds on a journey of timeless sophistication and tantalizing flavor
Shots
SPIRITS
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Amrut S Malt
Chivas Regal
Dewars White
Glenfiddich S Malt 12
Glenfiddich S Malt 15
Glenlivet S Malt
Glenmorangie S Malt
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14y
Talisker
Tequila
Whiskey
WINE
RED
WHITE
SPARKLING
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
