Veg Small Bites

Pani Puri Shots

$10.99

Crispy puris filled with blend of spicy mint water, tamarind chutney, and chaat potato filling (Spike with tipsy twist +$3.99) *Vegan on request

Dahi Puri-fect

$10.99

A delightful Indian street food, comprising crispy puris filled with tangy chutneys, yogurt, and savory toppings.

Tikki Chaat

$10.99

Golden potato patties, tangy chutneys, yogurt, and a burst of aromatic spices*Vegan on request

Jack Fruit Cutlet

$14.99

A delightful jackfruit surprise, boasting a crispy exterior and a tender, flavorful core.*Vegan on request

Samosa Chaat Attack

$10.99

Crispy spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs, zesty chutneys, yogurt, and a medley of spices*Vegan on request

Corn Pops

$12.99

American corn mashed with pickled jalepenos, mint and house made spices. Served with garlic mayo*Vegan on request

Arth Crunchy Salad

$9.99

Apple walnut salad, a crisp medley of sweet and nutty goodness, tantalizing the taste buds with each bite.*Vegan on request

Chili Paneer

$12.99

A zesty and tantalizing fusion, showcasing crispy Indian cottage cheese tossed in a spicy and tangy sauce

Non-Veg Small Bites

Chicken Lollipop

$14.99

French cut drum stick marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, coated in a crispy batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with a zesty dipping sauce

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Tender chicken pieces stir-fried with fiery chili peppers, aromatic spices, and a tantalizing blend of Asian flavors

Chicken 65

$12.99

Crispy and spicy chicken bites, marinated with a perfect blend of aromatic spices and deep-fried to golden perfection *GF on request

Tandoor Se Veg

Tandoori Soya Chaap

$14.99

A Meat-Free Delight where soy is marinated with Indian spices and cooked in clay oven.

Tikka-riffic Paneer

$13.99

Indian cottage cheese marinated with spices, cooked in clay oven, served with a side of mint chutney

Tandoor Se Non-Veg

Chicken Malaai Tikka

$18.99

A succulent and creamy Indian appetizer, marinated in a luscious blend of cream, yogurt, and aromatic spices.*GF on request

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$17.99

Minced chicken, flavored with fresh herbs and grilled in clay oven *GF on request

Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Chicken breast marinated with spices and cooked in clay oven *GF on request

Tandoori Chicken Sizzlers

$17.99

Chicken marinated with spices and cooked in clay oven *GF on request

Tandoori Pompano

$19.99

The whole pompano fish marinated in aromatic spices, cooked to perfection in a traditional clay oven, and served with mint chutney *GF on request

Tandoori Prawn

$18.99

Succulent and spiced to perfection, a seafood sensation from the clay oven. *GF on request

Veg Specialities

Butter Paneer

$18.99

A rich and creamy Indian delight, captivating palates with its luscious tomato-based sauce and tender Indian cottage cheese. *Vegan/GF on request

Palak Paneer

$18.99

A flavorful Indian favorite, combining velvety spinach with soft indian cottage cheese for a wholesome and delectable dish. *Vegan/GF on request

Kadhai Paneer

$18.99

A spicy and aromatic Indian delight, tantalizing taste buds with its sizzling blend of Indian cottage cheese and bell peppers. *Vegan/GF on request

Jackfruit Kofta

$20.99

Tender jackfruit is transformed into delectable vegetarian balls, delicately spiced and simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy *Vegan/GF on request

Dal Makhani

$15.99

A creamy and indulgent black lentil dish, slow-cooked to perfection with butter and aromatic spices. *GF on request

Dal Tadka

$14.99

A comforting and flavorful yellow lentil, infused with tempered spices for a delightful taste experience. *Vegan/GF on request

Paharganj ke Chole Bhature - Plain

$15.99

Aromatic chickpea curry served with fluffy, deep-fried deep-fried leavened bread (bhature) - a match made in foodie heaven! *Vegan on request

Paharganj ke Chole Bhature - Cheese

$17.99

Aromatic chickpea curry served with fluffy, deep-fried deep-fried leavened bread (Bhature) and stuffed with cheese - a match made in foodie heaven! *Vegan on request

Aloo Bhaji Puri

$15.99

A classic food combo, featuring spiced potato curry served with crispy and puffy puris for a satisfying treat. *Vegan on request

Aloo Jeera

$11.99

A simple and savory Indian dish, featuring sautéed potatoes infused with the aromatic flavor of cumin seeds.

Chana Masala

$14.99

A hearty and flavorful Indian chickpea curry, simmered in a tangy tomato-based sauce with a medley of spices.

Non-Veg Specialities

Butter Chicken

$18.99

A creamy and savory Indian delicacy, tender tandoori chicken with a rich tomato and buttery gravy. *GF on request

Kadhai Chicken

$18.99

A tantalizing Indian dish, combining succulent pieces of chicken with a flavorful blend of spices and bell peppers. *GF on request

Coconut Prawn Curry

$19.99

A tropical delight, blending succulent prawns with creamy coconut milk and aromatic spices for a flavorful coastal feast. *GF on request

Lamb Saag

$20.99

A delectable Indian curry, uniting tender lamb with vibrant spinach in a harmonious medley of flavors. *GF on request

Lamb Korma

$20.99

An exquisite Indian dish, featuring tender lamb cooked in a creamy and nutty spiced sauce. *GF on request

Lamb Chops

$24.99

A succulent and flavorful delicacy, grilled to perfection and seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices. *GF on request

Champaran Meat

$23.99

Tantalizing blend of tender meat, aromatic spices, and a secret infusion of regional flavors, resulting in a hearty and unforgettable culinary experience inspired by the rich heritage of Champaran *GF on request

Bread/Rice

Biryani - Veg

$18.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with vegetables & enhanced with traditional Indian spices and mint topped with caramelized onions *GF on request

Biryani - Chicken

$21.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with chicken & enhanced with traditional Indian spices and mint topped with caramelized onions *GF on request

Biryani - Mutton

$23.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with mutton & enhanced with traditional Indian spices and mint topped with caramelized onions *GF on request

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Aromatic long grain Basmati rice, choice with Cumin seeds and coriander *GF on request

Butter Naan

$4.49

A classic Indian bread freshly baked in our tandoor, the perfect complement to any dish.

Garlic Naan

$5.49

Freshly baked tandoor naan infused with garlic, coriander and butter

Tandoori Roti

$4.49

Traditional Indian flatbread made with whole wheat flour & cooked in clay oven *Vegan on request

Veg (Amritsari) Kulcha

$5.99

Naan bread stuffed with spicy potato and spices baked in tandoor *Vegan on request

Lamb Keema Kulcha

$7.99Out of stock

Succulent pieces of marinated lamb, slow-cooked to perfection, and encased in a soft, buttery kulcha bread.

Raita

$1.99

A spiced-up version of the classic Indian yogurt side, enhanced with aromatic spices and herbs for an extra burst of flavor.

Sweet Delights

Malpua

$14.99

A sweet Indian pancake delicacy dripping with sugary goodness. *Vegan on request

Gulab Jamun with Shrikhand

$11.99

Gulab jamun paired with creamy shrikhand, a delectable Indian dessert duet

Paan Ice Cream

$11.99

Paan ice cream, a refreshing fusion of traditional flavors with a cool twist.

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Dairy Beverages

Kitkat Milk Shake

$6.99

A creamy blend of vanilla ice cream and chilled milk, generously infused with crushed KitKat bars, topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and KitKat crumbs.

Oreo Milk Shake

$6.99

Creamy blend of vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo cookies, and a touch of chocolate syrup - a cookie lover's dream!

Strawberry Milk Shake

$6.99

Creamy blend of fresh strawberries, velvety ice cream, and chilled milk, topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Mango Milk Shake

$6.99

A tropical delight blended with ripe mangoes, creamy milk, and a touch of sweetness.

Chocolate Milk Shake

$6.99

A velvety blend of rich chocolate ice cream, chilled milk, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Mango Lassi

$8.99

Refreshing tropical delight blending fresh ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, honey, and a dash of cardamom

Sweet Lassi

$7.99

Refreshing traditional Indian yogurt drink infused with sweetness, made with yogurt, sugar

Butter Milk/ Chhaachh

$7.99

A tangy and cooling drink made with fresh buttermilk, blended with spices and garnished with mint leaves

Cold Beverages

Mango Mint

$6.99

Sweet mango with tart lime topped with mint and soda

Shirley Temple

$7.99

Grenadine syrup, ginger ale, maraschino cherry

Masala Mojito

$6.99

Fresh mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, black salt, roasted cumin powder, soda water, crushed ice

Blue Top

$7.99

Mix of virgin blue lagoon and lemon toped up with sprite.

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.99

Coconut cream, pineapple juice, ice, pineapple wedge

Apple Juice

$5.99

Soft drink- Coke, Diet Coke, Zero Coke, Sprite, Fanta

$4.49

Mexican Coke Bottle

$5.49

Smart Water Bottle

$3.99

Lemonades

Plain Lemonade

$4.49

Mango Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh Ginger Masala Lemonade

$4.99

Kuluki Sharbat

$5.99

COCKTAILS & SHOTS

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$14.99

A sophisticated blend of vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice, garnished with a twist of orange

Daiquiri

$14.99

A classic cocktail blending white rum, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup, served in a chilled glass

Indian Hot Toddy

$15.99

Wrap yourself in a warm embrace of exotic spices and comforting warmth with the Indian Hot Toddy, crafted from a harmonious blend of fragrant chai, soothing honey, zesty lemon, and a generous pour of whiskey

Lemon Drop

$15.99

A popular alcoholic beverage made with vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup. It is typically served in a chilled sugar-rimmed glass and garnished with a lemon twist.

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.99

A potent mix of vodka, tequila, rum, gin, triple sec, sour mix, and a splash of cola, garnished with a lemon wedge

Make your own

$18.99

Unleash your creativity and mix your perfect libation from a wide selection of spirits, mixers, fruits, herbs, and garnishes, tailored to your unique taste preferences.

Margarita

$15.99

Indulge in the exquisite harmony of top-shelf tequila, premium triple sec, a splash of fresh lime juice, and a touch of elegance

Martini

$14.99

Classic and sophisticated cocktail made with gin (or vodka) and dry vermouth, garnished with a lemon twist

Mumbai Mule

$15.99

Immerse yourself in the bustling streets of Mumbai with a zesty Mumbai Mule, blending the lively flavors of vodka, tangy lime, fiery ginger beer, and a dash of aromatic spices

Old Fashioned

$15.99

Step back in time and embrace the timeless elegance of the Old Fashioned, where the rich complexity of whiskey, a hint of bitters, a touch of sweetness, and a zest of orange combine to create a classic cocktail that stands the test of time

Pome Mojito

$15.99

A refreshing twist on the classic mojito, blending white rum, pomegranate juice, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, soda water, and a dash of simple syrup

Sharabi Lassi

$15.99

Intoxicate your senses with the Sharabi Lassi, a seductive fusion of creamy yogurt, aromatic cardamom, luscious mango, and a spirited splash of rum

Sidecar

$15.99

Traditionally made with cognac, a lighter, fruitier bourbon that's bitter and bright.

Tamarind Margarita

$15.99

A zesty concoction blending tequila, tamarind paste, triple sec, lime juice, and a salted rim

The Empress - Gimlet

$17.99

Sip on the regal charm of our Empress Gin Cocktail, a mesmerizing blend of Empress 1908 Gin, citrusy notes, and a hint of botanical infusion, resulting in a refreshing and vibrant libation fit for royalty

Tipsy Lychee

$15.99

Mix of lychee and vodka with a splash off triple sec topped with a cherry

Whiskey Sour

$15.99

Savor the perfect harmony of smooth whiskey, zesty citrus, and a touch of sweetness in a single glass, as the Whiskey Sour transports your taste buds on a journey of timeless sophistication and tantalizing flavor

Shots

Jagerbomb

$11.99

BEER

DRAFT AT TAP

Mac & Jack African Amber

$8.99

Mac & Jack Serengeti Wheat

$7.99

BOTTLE

Blue Moon Pint

$6.99

Corona Pint

$5.99

Heineken Pint

$6.99

Stella Pint

$5.99

Taj Mahal Indian Big

$9.99

SPIRITS

Gin

Beefeater

$7.99

Bombay Sapphire

$8.99

Boodles

$11.99

Hendricks

$10.99

Plymouth

$10.99

Tanqueray

$8.99

Liqueurs/Cordials

Hennessy VS

$15.99

Open Bar All Liquors

$15.99

Rum

Bacardi

$7.99

Bacardi 151

$8.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Captain Morgan Lime

$8.99

Malibu Coconut

$9.99

Malibu Lime

$9.99

Malibu Mango

$9.99

Meyers

$6.99

Meyers Silver

$7.99

Old Monk

$8.99

Scotch/Bourbon

Amrut S Malt

$21.99

Chivas Regal

$15.99

Dewars White

$13.99

Glenfiddich S Malt 12

$18.99

Glenfiddich S Malt 15

$21.99

Glenlivet S Malt

$19.99

Glenmorangie S Malt

$15.99

Jack Daniels

$12.99

Jameson

$13.99

Jim Beam

$12.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.99

Johnnie Walker Blue

$39.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.99

Macallan

$19.99

Monkey Shoulder

$13.99

Oban 14y

$24.99

Talisker

$21.99

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$10.99

Coralejo Reposado

$11.99

Don Julio Blanco

$11.99

Don Julio RPS

$11.99

Hornitos

$11.99

Jose Cuervo

$11.99

Patron Silver

$20.99

Vodka

Absolut

$8.99

Belvedere

$10.99

Grey Goose

$9.99

Ketel One

$9.99

Skyy

$7.99

Stoli

$7.99

Titos

$8.99

Whiskey

Crown Royal Black

$12.99

Crown Royal Vanilla

$12.99

Jack Daniels

$13.99

Jim Beam

$13.99

Knob Creek

$13.99

Makers Mark

$13.99

Wild Turkey

$13.99

Woodford Reserve

$13.99

WINE

RED

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.99

Catena

$14.99

Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$9.99Out of stock

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$10.99

Hogue

$6.99

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.99

WHITE

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$10.99

Chateau Ste Michelle Pinot Gris

$8.99

Chateau Ste Michelle Rieseling

$14.99

Martedi Pinot Grigio

$9.99

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$15.99

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$10.99

SPARKLING

LA MARCA Prosecco

$13.99