Arleana's French-Caribbean Soul Food

312 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Bites

Crab Gratin

$15.00

Queso, garlic, shallots, cilantro, panko

Fish Bites

$14.00

Cod, onion, garlic, jerk aioli, house-fries

Pickled Plate

Pickled Plate

$12.00

House-mixed pickles, olives, cornichons, hummus, aioli

Washington Oysters

Washington Oysters

$10.00

Chef’s creation of the day: soy yuzu, seasame, lime, cucumber

Smalls

Caribbean Curry

Caribbean Curry

$22.00

Caribbean curry, mussels, yellow curry paste, garlic onion, carrots, coconut, baguette

PNW Tartare

PNW Tartare

$23.00

Steelhead, cucumber, cauliflower, cilantro, wasabi mayo, citrus

Large

Baked Eggplant

Baked Eggplant

$24.00

Tomato, molasses, fennel, polenta, greens, cilantro

Black Cod

Black Cod

$29.00

Sweetcorn, carrot, celery, black lentils, parsley, cilantro

Bouillabaisse (Sharing Dish)

Bouillabaisse (Sharing Dish)

$55.00

Clams, mussels, prawns, seasonal fish, wine, fennel, tomato, baguette

Colossal Prawns Salad

$25.00

Colossal prawns, beetroot, blood orange, burnt baby gems, citrus chili oil dressing

Halibut

Halibut

$39.00

Cauliflower, green garlic, pickled onion, vadouvan, dill

Lamb Lollipops

$37.00

House-jerk, carrot, vadouvan, shallots, cilantro, herb rice

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$42.00

Dungeness crab, pimento, gruyère, coconut, greens, potatoes

Short Rib (Sharing Dish)

$48.00

Polenta, carrot, celery, bitter greens, red wine reduction

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$49.00+

Waygu, onion, Cafe de Paris, house-fries

Sides

Herb Rice

$7.00

House Fries & Dip

$8.00

House Salad

$10.00

Cajun Aioli

$3.00

Desserts

Beignets (Shareable)

Beignets (Shareable)

$16.00

Brulee

$15.00

Rhubarb & Apple Crumble

$15.00

Bar Menu

House Cocktails

Arleana's Sour

$17.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum, Passionfruit, Espellete Pepper, Lemon, Egg White

Blue Sea

$14.00

Linie Aquavit, Blueberry, Caraway, Cucumber, Lemon

Ginger Parisienne

$14.00

Plantation dark rum, peach ginger puree, ginger liqueur, lemon and lime juice

Coral Pink

$17.00

Cimarron Tequila, Pink Guava, Aloe, Ancho Reyes Chili Poblano Verde, Lime, Carribean Jerk Salt

Five Stone's Martini

$17.00

Tito's Vodka, Mr. Black Coffee, Averna, Demerara, Five Stone's Espresso

Fraise Fields

$16.00

Citadelle Gin Jardin e'Ete, Strawberry Puree, Lemon, Crémant

French Word

$17.00

Citadelle Gin, Green chartreuse, Lazzoroni Maraschino, Lime, French Sugar Cane

Honey Whiskey

$24.00

Toki Japanese Whisky, Yellow chartreuse, Vanilla, Honey, Black Walnut

Kingston Negroni #2

$18.00

Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum, Carpano Antica, Coconut Fat-Washed Campari

Mai Valentine

$16.00

Trois Reviere Rum, Lemon Hart 151 Overproof, Pineapple, Lime, Orgeat, Falernum

N/A Whimsy

$14.00

Parque Cowboy

$24.00

Nuestra Soledad Lachigui Mezcal, Green Chartreuse, Cocchi Americano, Habenero

Water Lily Kirkland

$17.00

Timberline Vodka, Crème De Violette, Apricot, Lemon, Cointreau

Beer/ Seltzer

Bodihizafa IPA

Bodihizafa IPA

$7.00

Everybody's Pilsner

$7.00
Mac & Jacks

Mac & Jacks

$7.00
Manny's

Manny's

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$8.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Arleana’s features French-influenced Caribbean dishes that highlight seafood in a seasonally rotating menu. Elegant, refined flavors in the comforts of good community. Arleana’s reflects the spirit of the late Lula Arleana Martin, whose food and love brought people together.

Location

312 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

