Lamb shanks in
Kirkland
/
Kirkland
/
Lamb Shanks
Kirkland restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Zeitoon
21 Central Way, Kirkland
No reviews yet
Lamb Shank
$30.00
Lamb shank served with dried dill & lima beans.
More about Zeitoon
SALADS • STEAKS
Le Grand Bistro Americain
2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(3915 reviews)
Lamb Shank
$45.00
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain
