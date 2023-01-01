Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Zeitoon

21 Central Way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
Lamb Shank$30.00
Lamb shank served with dried dill & lima beans.
More about Zeitoon
SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Lamb Shank$45.00
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain

