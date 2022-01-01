Go
Toast

Mexi-Kosher NYC

Welcome to Mexi-KO, home of the chosen burrito! Using the freshest ingredients, tailored to your taste buds, Mexi-KO is sure to knock out your hunger and deliver a satisfying experience. Customize your burrito, nachos, tacos, rice or quinoa bowl with your choice of protein, vegetables and sauces for a truly unique meal created for you!

100 West 83rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Fries$6.95
Texas Wrangler$17.95
Main & Melbourne$16.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.95
Mexi-KO Rice Bowl
Mexi-KO Burrito
12PC Wing Grazes$12.00
Jr. Burger$11.95
BBQ Chicken Salad$17.95
Baja Chicken Salad$17.95
See full menu

Location

100 West 83rd Street

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Modern Bread & Bagel

No reviews yet

Please select from one of menu drop downs below. We offer all day brunch items, fresh breads and pastries and homemade drinks from 8:30am-2:30pm Sunday-Friday. Arba Modern Israel Kitchen and Restaurant is open for dinner Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-9:30pm.
About our Bread: Made from scratch in small batches using ancient grains that are more than 2x the price of wheat flour.

Thyme & Tonic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barachou

No reviews yet

Enjoy our delicious treats!

Sapphire, Cuisines of India

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston