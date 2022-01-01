Go
Michi Ramen

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115

Popular Items

Noodles$3.50
Serving of curly noodles (5 oz)
Edamame$3.95
Boiled and salted soybean pods (6.5 oz)
Sapporo$12.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, corn, butter, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Miso
Veggie$11.95
Toppings: Mix of carrots, sprouts & cabbage, corn, mayu garlic oil, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Shoyu/Miso/Shio
Broth & Noodles$8.95
Build your own: choice of broth and flavor - great for kids!
Jungle$12.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, bean sprouts, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
On side: Fresh chilis, lime wedge and cilantro
Flavor: Lemongrass (Spicy/Shellfish)
Michi$11.95
Toppings: Choice of chashu, kikurage mushrooms, green onions, nori seaweed, and mayu garlic oil
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
Set of Utensils
Chopsticks/Spoons/Napkins (Limit 1 per food item)
Meat Lover's$14.95
Toppings: 2x choice of chashu, ground pork, mayu garlic oil, kikurage mushrooms and green onions
Flavor: Shoyu (Shellfish)
Burnt Ends (Pork)$5.95
Pan-fried and sauced pork with green onions (10 oz)
Location

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
