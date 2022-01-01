Go
MIDA is an Italian influenced neighborhood restaurant by Chef/ Owner Douglass Williams. We have two locations in Boston and Newton, MA.

782 Tremont St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)

FOCACCIA$8.00
garlic butter, parmigiano-reggiano, chives
INSALATA MISTA$13.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
GNOCCHI CACIO E PEPE$25.00
ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, pecorino, black pepper, lemon zest
CITRUS CAKE$11.00
almond, creme fraiche, lemon curd, olive oil
SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA$27.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
BUCATINI ALL AMATRICIANA$26.00
san marzano tomato, guanciale, roasted onion, pecorino romano
EGGPLANT PARMESAN$24.00
friend eggplant, san marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
SPACCATELLI AL PESTO$24.00
roasted tomato pesto, fresh basil, calabrian chili
ARANCINI$10.00
crispy rice fritters, san marzano tomato, fontina cheese
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$26.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

782 Tremont St.

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Upper Crust - South End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slade's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Slade’s Bar & Grill, one of Lower Roxbury’s longtime go-to spots for R & B music and soul food, is under new ownership — but patrons can rest assured that they’ll continue to find the same food, entertainment and atmosphere they know and love.

Shun's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Asian Bistro - The Real Taste

Fomu

No reviews yet

FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years!
Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!

