MIDA
MIDA is an Italian influenced neighborhood restaurant by Chef/ Owner Douglass Williams. We have two locations in Boston and Newton, MA.
782 Tremont St. • $$
Location
782 Tremont St.
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
