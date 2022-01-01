Go
Toast

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

MidiCi is on a mission to bring friends together with authentic Neapolitan pizza, a place where you can hang out any time of day, and a warm welcome.

467 Alvarado Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Devil's$17.45
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, red chilies (spicy).
From The Garden$17.95
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives. Vegetarian.
Double Pepperoni$16.45
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella,
pepperoni, spicy Italian salami.
Side Salad$6.45
MidiCi House or The Caesar
Margherita & Prosciutto$17.95
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella.
topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.45
housemade angus beef meatballs in
our housemade Italian marinara sauce.
Red Marinara$11.95
Italian tomato sauce, oregano, garlic,
extra virgin olive oil (no cheese). Vegan.
Truffle$13.95
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, parmesan,
basil, extra virgin olive oil (no tomato sauce)
Margherita$12.95
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella,
parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.
NY Margherita$12.95
marinara sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella,
parmesan. Vegetarian.
See full menu

Location

467 Alvarado Street

Monterey CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosine's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family-owned restaurant celebrating over 41 years!

Pacific Bowls & Rolls

No reviews yet

Poke Bowls and Sushi Rolls!

Wedos Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston