Carmel's Bistro Giovanni San Carlos 5th Ave

San Carlos 5th Ave
Carmel, CA 93921
Popular Items
Lunch Menu
Cannelloni Combo
Caprese Panini
Chicken Panini
Fish & Chips
Fish Tacos
Marrakesh Flatbread
Palermo Flatbread
Soup & Salad Combo
Turkey Panini
Grain Bowl- Caprese
Quinoa Salad
Cobb Salad
GLUTEN FREE Marakesh
GLUTEN FREE Palermo Flatbread
Rice Bowl
Rice Bowl- Chicken
Rice Bowl- Prawns
Beef Bowl
Vegetable Farro Bowl
Burger
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Caprese Farro- Chicken
Caprese Farro-Salmon
Caprese Farro- Prawns
Lunch Apps
Apps
Artichoke
Charbroiled with garlic lemon aioli
Calamari
Lightly fried, lemon aioli & house made cocktail sauce
Crab Cakes
Port wine Tamarindo sauce and mixed greens
Frito Misto
Deep fried prawns, calamari & artichoke hearts, cocktail sauce & lemon aioli
Gamberetti Appetizer
Sautéed prawns, basil, garlic, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & pancetta
Garlic Bread
Ciabatta bread with homemade garlic butter & parmesan with a side of marinera
Garlic Dip
Fresh garlic, two types of parmesan, salt, pepper, chili flakes. Parsley, EVOO & balsamic served with ciabatta bread
Gluten Free Garlic Bread
Gluten Free bread with homemade garlic butter & parmesan with a side of marinera
Meatballs (10)
Ground all beef meatballs marinated in southern Mediterranean spices
Meatballs (5)
Ground all beef meatballs marinated in southern Mediterranean spices
Steamers
Steamed clams & mussels, white wine, garlic olive oil & clam broth
Bread & Tapenade
GLUTEN FREE Bread & Tapenade
GLUTEN FREE Garlic Dip
Scallop Appetizer
Salads
Bistro Salad
Mixed greens & romaine with cucumber, tomato & red wine vinaigrette
Burrata Prosciutto
Tomato, burrata cheese, prosciutto, basil & balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, dressing, croutons & fresh parmesan
Grandmas Insalatina Greca
Cucumber, diced tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, olives, feta & our secret dressing
Insalatina Vergine
Mixed greens with Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, almonds & raspberry vinaigrette
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Flatbread
Ravioli
Braised Beef Ravioli
Brandy tarragon cream sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Butternut squash ravioli in a marsala cream sauce w/ spinach & prosciutto
Crab Ravioli
Champagne cream sauce & spinach
Goat Cheese Ravioli
Brown butter & basil sauce topped with toasted almonds a balsamic glaze drizzle
Lobster Ravioli
Spinach, mushrooms & tomato in a truffle cream sauce
Vegetable Ravioli
Pesto cream sauce & spinach
Entree
Chicken Marsala
With marsala & mushrooms, garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded & baked with mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato sauce with linguini & vegetables.
Chicken Piccata
In a lemon, white wine, garlic & caper sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Cioppino + Garlic Bread
A classic seafood stew with a bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, & fish seasoned with our Italian spices in a hearty tomato broth
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded & baked with mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato sauce with linguini & vegetables.
Filet Mignon
8 oz, topped with brandy-peppercorn sauce, with garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed spinach
Halibut
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank with red wine sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Osso Bucco
Braised veal with sweet anise, red wine, carrots, onions, celery & tomato, mushroom risotto & vegetables
Paella
Mussels, clams, prawns, scallops, chicken, sausage & salmon in saffron Spanish rice
Ribeye
14 oz, topped with Maître d’ butter & blue cheese with truffle mashed potato & sautéed spinach
Salmon Dijon
Dijon crusted salmon lightly breaded in a creamy lemon caper sauce, linguini pasta & vegetables
Sand Dabs
Lightly breaded & sautéed in a lemon piccata sauce with garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Veal Marsala
With marsala & mushrooms, garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Veal Parmesan
Breaded & baked with mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato sauce with linguini & vegetables.
Veal Piccata
In a lemon, white wine, garlic & caper sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables
Veal T Bone
Flat Iron Steak
Pasta
Bolognese
Ground beef with a homemade sauce over fettuccine
Cannelloni
Homemade pasta stuffed with ground beef, light ricotta & spinach with marinara sauce & béchamel
Carbonara
Pancetta, shallots & peas in a cream sauce tossed with linguini
Gnocchi
gorgonzola cheese, béchamel & parmesan
Lasagna
Fresh pasta layered with ground Italian sausage, marinara, light béchamel, ricotta & parmesan cheese
Linguini & Clams
Fresh clams with olive oil, garlic, parsley & lemon zest over linguini
Linguini Gamberi
Prawns, white wine, garlic, chili flakes & parsley over linguini
Mamma Mia
Bistro style meatballs marinated in Mediterranean spices over rigatoni
Misto Di Mare
Prawns, scallops & artichoke hearts in a light garlic cream sauce over linguini
Palermo
Italian sausage, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & chili marinara with rigatoni
Pasta
Pasta Piccata
Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers
Pasta Piccata-Chicken
Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers
Pasta Piccata-Salmon
Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Pasta w/ Prawns
Pescatore
Clams, mussels, prawns, scallops & salmon in white wine, garlic & tomato sauce with linguini
Pomodoro Fresca
Tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & fresh basil over whole wheat pasta
Putanesca
Olives, capers, anchovies, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce tossed with penne pasta
Scampi
Prawns & baby shrimp with sun dried tomato, basil, garlic & white wine over linguini
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Seafood Angel Hair
Dessert
NA Drinks
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Bistro Spritz
Bistro Spritz Refill
Bottle Sparkling
Bottle Still
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Flavored Lemonade
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Water
Iced Tea
Italian Soda-Vanilla
Italian Soda- Cherry
Italian Soda- Lemon
Italian Soda- Peach
Italian Soda- Raspberry
Italian Soda- Refill
Italian Soda- Strawberry
Italian Soda- Vanilla
Kelly's Mocktail
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
Vanilla Cherry ITS
Vanilla Cherry ITS- Refill
Gingerale
Shirley Temple Refill
Coffee
Cocktails
Apperol Spritz
Boulevardier
Carmel Mule
Chocolate Hazelnut Martini
Chocolate Martini
Elderflower Martini
Espresso Martini
French 75
Godfather
Godmother
Irish Coffee
Italian Margarita
Jameson Ginger Sparkler
Moonshine Mule
Negroni Sbagliato
Peach Margarita
Pear Cosmo
Pimm's Spritz
Sparkling Limoncello Cocktail
Tiramisu Martini
Specialty Drink
Specialty Drink
Vodka
Tequila
Bourbon/Whiskey
Brandy/Cognac
Port Grappa & Misc
Cordials
Scotch
White Wine BTG
Red Wine BTG
Splits
CA Red Bottles
Block 57 Carignane
Block 57 Fusion
Block 57 Meritage
Block 57 Petite Sirah
Block 57 Pinot Noir-Sonoma
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Corkage
Alexander Valley Cab
Block 57 CA Cab
DG Oakville Cab
Block 57 Paso Cab
DG Paso Syrah
Block 57 Pinot Noir-Russian River
Opus One
Sonoma Merlot
Sonoma Zin
The Calling Pinot Noir
DG Napa Cabernet
Fabliest Pinot Noir
Fabliest Zin
Ferrari-Carano Tresor
White Wine Bottles
Block 57 Chardonnay
Block 57 Chenin Blanc
Block 57 Moscato
Block 57 Pinot Grigio
Block 57 Sauvignon Blanc
Terlato Pinot Grigio-BTL
Corkage
Calafuria Rose
Blk Chardonnay-Russian River
Blk 57 Riesling
Marjan Simic Pinot Grigio
The Calling Chardonnay
Viognier- Btl
Soave
Livio Felluga, Pinot Grigio
Terlato, Pinot Grigio
Fabliest Chardonnay
Reds Around the World
Acinium Valpolicella Ripasso
Badia a Passignano Chianti
Cacciata Chianti Classico Riserva
Castellare Chianti Classico
Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino
Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino
Corkage
Famiglia Pasqua Amarone
Felsina Chianti Classico
Gaja Barbaresco
Gaja Brunello di Montalcino
Gaja Brunello-Renina
Gaja Ca' Marcanda Magari
Gaja Ca' Marcanda Promis
Gaja Ca’ Marcanda Camarcanda
Gaja Dagromis Barolo
La Gerla Rosso di Montalcino
Marcarini Nebbiolo
Marchese Antinori Chianti
Matane Primitivo
Messer del Fauno Primitivo
Primosole Chianti
Riva Leone Barbera
Speri Amarone
Speri Valpolicella Riposso
Vina Mayor Gran Reserva Tempranillo
Riva Leone Barbaresco
Monte Antico
Cecchi, Chianti
Pertinance, Barbera D Alba
Capanna Brunello
Camigliano Brunello
Villa Antinori, Toscano
Rivetto, Borolo, Serralunga D Alba
Vie Cave, Malbec
Rivetto, Nebbiolo, Langhe
Il Bruciato
Pertinance Nebiolo
Piam Rosso
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
"The essence of Carmel"
San Carlos 5th Ave, Carmel, CA 93921