Italian
Mediterranean

Carmel's Bistro Giovanni San Carlos 5th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

San Carlos 5th Ave

Carmel, CA 93921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch Menu

Cannelloni Combo

$20.00

Caprese Panini

$17.00

Chicken Panini

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Marrakesh Flatbread

$18.00

Palermo Flatbread

$18.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$16.00

Turkey Panini

$17.00

Grain Bowl- Caprese

$19.00

Quinoa Salad

$19.00

Cobb Salad

$25.00

GLUTEN FREE Marakesh

$20.00

GLUTEN FREE Palermo Flatbread

$20.00

Rice Bowl

$23.00

Rice Bowl- Chicken

$27.00

Rice Bowl- Prawns

$28.00

Beef Bowl

$28.00

Vegetable Farro Bowl

$23.00

Burger

$19.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$18.00

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Caprese Farro- Chicken

$26.00

Caprese Farro-Salmon

$30.00

Caprese Farro- Prawns

$27.00

Lunch Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$16.00

Fried Artichokes

$15.00

Bruschettta

$14.00

Bolo Fries

$28.00

Extra Bruschetta

$2.00

Apps

Artichoke

$15.00

Charbroiled with garlic lemon aioli

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly fried, lemon aioli & house made cocktail sauce

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Port wine Tamarindo sauce and mixed greens

Frito Misto

$17.00

Deep fried prawns, calamari & artichoke hearts, cocktail sauce & lemon aioli

Gamberetti Appetizer

$16.00

Sautéed prawns, basil, garlic, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & pancetta

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Ciabatta bread with homemade garlic butter & parmesan with a side of marinera

Garlic Dip

$6.00

Fresh garlic, two types of parmesan, salt, pepper, chili flakes. Parsley, EVOO & balsamic served with ciabatta bread

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$9.00

Gluten Free bread with homemade garlic butter & parmesan with a side of marinera

Meatballs (10)

$24.00

Ground all beef meatballs marinated in southern Mediterranean spices

Meatballs (5)

$12.00

Ground all beef meatballs marinated in southern Mediterranean spices

Steamers

$18.00

Steamed clams & mussels, white wine, garlic olive oil & clam broth

Bread & Tapenade

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE Bread & Tapenade

$6.00

GLUTEN FREE Garlic Dip

$7.00

Scallop Appetizer

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Bistro Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens & romaine with cucumber, tomato & red wine vinaigrette

Burrata Prosciutto

$16.00

Tomato, burrata cheese, prosciutto, basil & balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, dressing, croutons & fresh parmesan

Grandmas Insalatina Greca

$11.00

Cucumber, diced tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, olives, feta & our secret dressing

Insalatina Vergine

$10.00

Mixed greens with Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, almonds & raspberry vinaigrette

Soup Bowl

$9.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Giovanni Flatbread

$18.00

Tuscan sausage, caramelized onions & mozzarella

Margarita Flatbread

$18.00

A Classic! Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil

Pepperoni Flatbread

$18.00

Pollo Pesto

$18.00

Chicken, artichoke hearts, olives & mozzarella

Ravioli

Braised Beef Ravioli

$29.00

Brandy tarragon cream sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

Butternut squash ravioli in a marsala cream sauce w/ spinach & prosciutto

Crab Ravioli

$33.00

Champagne cream sauce & spinach

Goat Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Brown butter & basil sauce topped with toasted almonds a balsamic glaze drizzle

Lobster Ravioli

$33.00

Spinach, mushrooms & tomato in a truffle cream sauce

Vegetable Ravioli

$23.00

Pesto cream sauce & spinach

Entree

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

With marsala & mushrooms, garlic mashed potato & vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Breaded & baked with mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato sauce with linguini & vegetables.

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

In a lemon, white wine, garlic & caper sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables

Cioppino + Garlic Bread

$35.00

A classic seafood stew with a bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, & fish seasoned with our Italian spices in a hearty tomato broth

Eggplant Parmesan

$27.00

Breaded & baked with mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato sauce with linguini & vegetables.

Filet Mignon

$49.00

8 oz, topped with brandy-peppercorn sauce, with garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed spinach

Halibut

$43.00

Lamb Shank

$42.00

Braised lamb shank with red wine sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables

Osso Bucco

$43.00

Braised veal with sweet anise, red wine, carrots, onions, celery & tomato, mushroom risotto & vegetables

Paella

$36.00

Mussels, clams, prawns, scallops, chicken, sausage & salmon in saffron Spanish rice

Ribeye

$55.00

14 oz, topped with Maître d’ butter & blue cheese with truffle mashed potato & sautéed spinach

Salmon Dijon

$32.00

Dijon crusted salmon lightly breaded in a creamy lemon caper sauce, linguini pasta & vegetables

Sand Dabs

$29.00

Lightly breaded & sautéed in a lemon piccata sauce with garlic mashed potato & vegetables

Veal Marsala

$34.00

With marsala & mushrooms, garlic mashed potato & vegetables

Veal Parmesan

$34.00

Breaded & baked with mozzarella, fresh basil & tomato sauce with linguini & vegetables.

Veal Piccata

$34.00

In a lemon, white wine, garlic & caper sauce, garlic mashed potato & vegetables

Veal T Bone

$49.00

Flat Iron Steak

$30.00Out of stock

Pasta

Bolognese

$27.00

Ground beef with a homemade sauce over fettuccine

Cannelloni

$29.00

Homemade pasta stuffed with ground beef, light ricotta & spinach with marinara sauce & béchamel

Carbonara

$24.00

Pancetta, shallots & peas in a cream sauce tossed with linguini

Gnocchi

$23.00

gorgonzola cheese, béchamel & parmesan

Lasagna

$29.00

Fresh pasta layered with ground Italian sausage, marinara, light béchamel, ricotta & parmesan cheese

Linguini & Clams

$29.00

Fresh clams with olive oil, garlic, parsley & lemon zest over linguini

Linguini Gamberi

$28.00

Prawns, white wine, garlic, chili flakes & parsley over linguini

Mamma Mia

$27.00

Bistro style meatballs marinated in Mediterranean spices over rigatoni

Misto Di Mare

$29.00

Prawns, scallops & artichoke hearts in a light garlic cream sauce over linguini

Palermo

$26.00

Italian sausage, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & chili marinara with rigatoni

Pasta

$22.00

Pasta Piccata

$23.00

Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers

Pasta Piccata-Chicken

$27.00

Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers

Pasta Piccata-Salmon

$29.00

Linguini in a white wine lemon sauce with pureed sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & capers

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$27.00

Pasta w/ Prawns

$28.00

Pescatore

$35.00

Clams, mussels, prawns, scallops & salmon in white wine, garlic & tomato sauce with linguini

Pomodoro Fresca

$22.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & fresh basil over whole wheat pasta

Putanesca

$24.00

Olives, capers, anchovies, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce tossed with penne pasta

Scampi

$29.00

Prawns & baby shrimp with sun dried tomato, basil, garlic & white wine over linguini

Cauliflower Gnocchi

$23.00

Seafood Angel Hair

$37.00Out of stock

Dessert

Affogato

$13.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Espresso Crème Brulee

$11.00

Flan

$11.00

Gratis

One Scoop

$5.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$9.00

Spumoni

$9.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Gratis- Gluten Free

Gratis Gluten Free

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Bistro Spritz

$9.00

Bistro Spritz Refill

$3.00

Bottle Sparkling

$7.00

Bottle Still

$7.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Flavored Lemonade

$5.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Italian Soda-Vanilla

$5.50

Italian Soda- Cherry

$5.50

Italian Soda- Lemon

$5.50

Italian Soda- Peach

$5.50

Italian Soda- Raspberry

$5.50

Italian Soda- Refill

$3.50

Italian Soda- Strawberry

$5.50

Italian Soda- Vanilla

$5.50

Kelly's Mocktail

$9.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic

$4.50

Vanilla Cherry ITS

$10.00

Vanilla Cherry ITS- Refill

$3.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Shirley Temple Refill

$2.50

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Latte

$7.00

Double Macchiatto

$6.00

Double Mocha

$8.00

Flavored Capuccino

$7.00

Flavored Latte

$7.00

Flavored Macchiato

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Lavazza Coffee

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$7.00

Redeye

$6.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Cocktails

Apperol Spritz

$16.00

Boulevardier

$17.00

Carmel Mule

$16.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Martini

$16.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Elderflower Martini

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Godfather

$15.00

Godmother

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Italian Margarita

$17.00

Jameson Ginger Sparkler

$17.00

Moonshine Mule

$17.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$16.00

Peach Margarita

$16.00

Pear Cosmo

$17.00

Pimm's Spritz

$16.00

Sparkling Limoncello Cocktail

$17.00

Tiramisu Martini

$16.00

Specialty Drink

$15.00

Specialty Drink

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Absolut Lime

$13.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Deep Eddy

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

Grey Goose Orange

$14.00

Grey Goose-Pear

$14.00

Titos

$13.00

Vanilla Vodka

$13.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Kettle one

$14.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Sapphire

$14.00

Silent Pool

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Espalon Anejo

$14.00

Espalon Blanco

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Big Boy Repasado

$15.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Crown

$14.00

Four Roses

$16.00

Horizon

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Knobb Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Makers Mark Cask

$16.00

Monterey Rye

$14.00

Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Seagrams 7

$13.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Knobb Creek Rye

$14.00

High West Rye

$13.00

Brandy/Cognac

Camus VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$17.00

Landy VS

$12.00Out of stock

Landy XO

$28.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin XO

$40.00

Well Brandy

$12.00

Camus Vsop

$14.00

Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

NA Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Port Grappa & Misc

Grappa de Nebbiolo

$15.00

Grappa de Riesling

$15.00

Grappa de Moscato

$15.00

Banfi Grappa

$19.00

Limoncello

$13.00

DG Port Gls

$14.00

BTL Port

$49.00

Grahams 6 Grape

$10.00Out of stock

Grahams LBV

$11.00Out of stock

Dow's Port

$16.00

Gloria

$13.00

Camus VSOP

$14.00

Cordials

Disaronno

$15.00

Sambuca

$15.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Baileys

$15.00

Chambord

$15.00

Chocolate Liquor

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Pimms

$15.00

Kahlua

$15.00

Midori

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Scotch

Chivas

$13.00

Dewers White Label

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 15

$17.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Green

$15.00

JW Red

$13.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Dewers 12 Yr

$14.00

White Wine BTG

Block 57 Chard-GLS

$14.00

Block 57 Moscato- GLS

$13.00

Block 57 PG- GLS

$13.00

Block 57 SB- GLS

$13.00

CV Chardonnay-GLS

$11.00

CV Sauv Blanc-GLS

$11.00

Russian River Chardonnay-GLS

$16.00

Block 57 Reisling-GLS

$12.00

Rose-GLS

$12.00

Terlato PG- GLS

$11.00

Glass Prosecco

$10.00

Red Wine BTG

Barbera-GLS

$12.00

Block 57 Alexander Valley Cab-GLS

$19.00

Block 57 Meritage-GLS

$18.00

Block 57 Petit Sirah-GLS

$17.00

Block 57 Pinot Noir-Gls

$14.00

Chianti-GLS

$12.00

CV Pinot Noir-GLS

$11.00

Block 57 Cab CA

$12.00

DG Merlot-GLS

$14.00

Primitivo-GLS

$12.00

Block 57 Paso Syrah- GLS

$16.00

Splits

Split Bellini

$13.00

Split Prosecco

$14.00

Split Prosecco-Rose Familigia Pasqua

$16.00

Split Rose Veuve

$14.00

Glass Prosecco

$10.00

CA Red Bottles

Block 57 Carignane

$43.00

Block 57 Fusion

$43.00

Block 57 Meritage

$72.00

Block 57 Petite Sirah

$69.00

Block 57 Pinot Noir-Sonoma

$52.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$44.00Out of stock

Corkage

$25.00

Alexander Valley Cab

$78.00

Block 57 CA Cab

$43.00

DG Oakville Cab

$95.00

Block 57 Paso Cab

$59.00

DG Paso Syrah

$64.00

Block 57 Pinot Noir-Russian River

$68.00

Opus One

$465.00

Sonoma Merlot

$48.00

Sonoma Zin

$52.00

The Calling Pinot Noir

$66.00

DG Napa Cabernet

$85.00

Fabliest Pinot Noir

$44.00

Fabliest Zin

$44.00

Ferrari-Carano Tresor

$80.00

White Wine Bottles

Block 57 Chardonnay

$52.00

Block 57 Chenin Blanc

$42.00Out of stock

Block 57 Moscato

$46.00

Block 57 Pinot Grigio

$43.00

Block 57 Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio-BTL

$41.00

Corkage

$25.00

Calafuria Rose

$42.00

Blk Chardonnay-Russian River

$63.00

Blk 57 Riesling

$43.00

Marjan Simic Pinot Grigio

$43.00Out of stock

The Calling Chardonnay

$56.00Out of stock

Viognier- Btl

$42.00Out of stock

Soave

$42.00

Livio Felluga, Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Terlato, Pinot Grigio

$41.00

Fabliest Chardonnay

Reds Around the World

Acinium Valpolicella Ripasso

$67.00

Badia a Passignano Chianti

$147.00

Cacciata Chianti Classico Riserva

$46.00Out of stock

Castellare Chianti Classico

$86.00

Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino

$182.00

Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino

$68.00

Corkage

$25.00

Famiglia Pasqua Amarone

$86.00

Felsina Chianti Classico

$57.00

Gaja Barbaresco

$509.00

Gaja Brunello di Montalcino

$212.00

Gaja Brunello-Renina

$427.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda Magari

$176.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda Promis

$128.00

Gaja Ca’ Marcanda Camarcanda

$359.00

Gaja Dagromis Barolo

$191.00

La Gerla Rosso di Montalcino

$58.00Out of stock

Marcarini Nebbiolo

$44.00Out of stock

Marchese Antinori Chianti

$152.00

Matane Primitivo

$44.00

Messer del Fauno Primitivo

$41.00

Primosole Chianti

$41.00

Riva Leone Barbera

$41.00

Speri Amarone

$162.00

Speri Valpolicella Riposso

$58.00

Vina Mayor Gran Reserva Tempranillo

$62.00

Riva Leone Barbaresco

$60.00

Monte Antico

$48.00Out of stock

Cecchi, Chianti

$43.00

Pertinance, Barbera D Alba

$43.00

Capanna Brunello

$135.00

Camigliano Brunello

$96.00

Villa Antinori, Toscano

$52.00

Rivetto, Borolo, Serralunga D Alba

$95.00

Vie Cave, Malbec

$46.00

Rivetto, Nebbiolo, Langhe

$62.00

Il Bruciato

$68.00

Pertinance Nebiolo

$43.00

Piam Rosso

$54.00

Sparkling Wines

1/2 Bottle Gloria Ferrer

$22.00

Bivio Prosecco

$41.00

Domaine Carneros

$75.00

Freixenet

$41.00

J Sparkling

$55.00

Ruggeri Prosecco

$45.00Out of stock
