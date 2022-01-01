Mike's Drive In - Tigard

Livi's Taqueria

Deliciousness at your fingertips 24/7!!! With 30+ years practicing and serving recipes from grandparents in Jalisco, Mexico, you are sure to find some original dishes that were served at the dinner table growing up. These recipes have been perfected by Livi herself as the kitchen queen that she is, given her experience since she was a child. Such a perfectionist and clean freak, your defiantly in for a treat! Margaritas and beers also served here until our full bar and lottery machines open up! Indoor seating also available 24/7. Anything on the menu, when you want it!!!

