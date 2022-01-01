MILA Miami
MILA
A MediterrAsian Restaurant | Lounge | Mixology Bar. A multi-sensory culinary and lifestyle experience.
800 Lincoln Road
Location
800 Lincoln Road
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
